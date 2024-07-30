The 325th FW showcases bring your child to work day

Photo By Airman Asha Wiltshire | Two children compare processing checklists during the Bring Your Child to Work Day...... read more read more Photo By Airman Asha Wiltshire | Two children compare processing checklists during the Bring Your Child to Work Day event at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 26, 2024. Children were given processing checklists to track the progress of activities they completed from different demonstration stations set up by Tyndall’s units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Asha Wiltshire) see less | View Image Page

The 325th Fighter Wing hosted Bring Your Child to Work Day at Tyndall AFB, July 26, 2024. The event offered Airmen the opportunity to show their children how different units within the installation contribute to the mission while also strengthening the relationships between Airmen and their families.



Demonstration stations from various units across the installation were displayed alongside F-35A Lightning IIs and a QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target aircraft as well as other mission- essential vehicles for families to observe. Children received “processing checklists” to guide them through multiple activities, earning stickers of completion for each station they visited.



Staff Sgt. Chelsea Pierce-Westberry, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of training, expressed her hopes that the event would allow children to see what their parents do in their everyday life and how they contribute to the Air Force mission. She recalls visiting her own mother’s workplace as a child, and how it instilled a strong work ethic and sense of pride in her.



“It made me think to myself: ‘I want to be like that when I grow up.’ I thought about my daughter [visiting] my place of work and wanting her to feel like that about me,” said Pierce-Westberry.



Children were allowed to dress in mission-oriented protective posture gear, explore the inside of fire trucks and ambulances and utilize a flight simulator to experience what it would be like to fly an F-35.

Master Sgt. Tabitha Lyftogt, First Air Force manager of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance plans, exercises, and training, attended with her son and expressed that she loved the event, stating that it was a great opportunity for her child to see what she does.



“I thought it was awesome. I think the most fun he had was getting to [participate in] all the demos and being able to experience the flight simulator,” said Lyftogt.



The event was not only beneficial for children, but it also provided an opportunity for Airmen from different units to learn more about what each other’s roles are and how they contribute to the mission.

The 325th FW plans to make this an annual occurrence to continue to strengthen relations with Airmen from the installation and family members.



“We have to get mission ready, but also focus on our people, because you can’t focus on everyday operations if your home life isn’t good,” said Pierce-Westberry. “I think this [event] is going to help a lot of family relations and in turn, help with operations and pushing the mission forward.”