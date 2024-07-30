Hursch Retires as Director of DSCA

Photo By Juanita White | Mr. James Hursch retired as the Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency...... read more read more Photo By Juanita White | Mr. James Hursch retired as the Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) after 39 years of federal service on July 31, 2024. DSCA Deputy Director Mr. Michael F. Miller assumed duties as Acting DSCA Director on August 1, 2024, see less | View Image Page

Today, Mr. James Hursch retired as the Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) after 39 years of federal service. Tomorrow, August 1, 2024, DSCA Deputy Director Mr. Michael F. Miller will assume duties as Acting DSCA Director.



Hursch served as DSCA Director during an historic time when the agency oversaw support of Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty as the result of Russia's unprovoked assault on February 24, 2022; supported Israel in its response to Hamas’ invasion of October 7, 2023; created the Defense Security Cooperation Service and overhauled Security Cooperation Workforce training programs to professionalize U.S. military and civilian officers operating at U.S. embassies abroad; and established a process to institutionalize the continuous improvement of the U.S. Foreign Military Sales system, amongst many other challenges and successes.



Hursch assumed directorship of DSCA in January 2022 after serving as the Acting Secretary of Defense Representative in Europe and the Acting Defense Advisor for the U.S. Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In these positions, he was responsible for the formulation, coordination, and presentation of Department of Defense policies to the U.S. Ambassador to NATO and negotiations with U.S. Allies and partner nations on the defense aspects of the Alliance’s mission.



Prior to joining the U.S. Mission, Hursch served as the Director of the Defense Technology Security Administration from 2008 to 2013. There, he oversaw implementation of technology security policies for international transfers of defense-related goods, services, and technologies. He also served as Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, the Deputy Director of Northern European Policy, and the Deputy Director of the Office of European Policy. Preceding these assignments, he was the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD)/Ministry of Defense exchange officer in Denmark as well as the Nordic and Germany country director in OSD’s Office of European Policy.



Hursch served his first tenure at DSCA from 1991 to 1996, when the organization was known as the Defense Security Assistance Agency (DSAA). His duties included working on the Excess Defense Articles program, writing reports to Congress, and working on the apportionment of Foreign Military Financing funds. He was also the country desk officer for Central Europe.



Outside of these roles, Hursch has been a faculty member specializing in defense economics and international relations in the Institute of Higher Defense Studies at the National Defense University. During this time, he edited and contributed to the book Theories of International Relations.



Prior to joining DSCA, incoming Acting Director Miller served at the Department of State for over 24 years. His last assignment was as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Defense Trade in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs (PM), where he oversaw the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) that govern U.S. commercial exports of defense articles and defense services.