Walk-In Wednesday Contraception Clinic at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Walk-In Contraception Clinic services - available since 2021 – at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s OB/GYN Clinic continues to be provided for all active duty service members and eligible beneficiaries.



No appointment is necessary, every Wednesday, for short-acting reversible contraception clinic needs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for the long-acting reversible contraception clinic, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The long-acting reversible contraception clinic is for ages 13 and up, with same-day placement of implants and IUDs [hormonal and non-hormonal].



The short-acting reversible contraception clinic for ages 13 and up, with Depo-Provera injections, prescriptions for birth control pills, ring, patch, or emergency contraception.



The OB/GYN Clinic also offers walk-in availability, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for the Nurse-Run Self-Swab Clinic, for ages 18 to 65 with complaint(s) of abnormal vaginal discharge.



The walk-in PAP clinic has been discontinued, as of August 2, 2024. For those in need of cervical cancer screening, it is recommended to contact their provider for a referral.



The walk-in clinic services will be on a first-come, first-served basis and available to all eligible beneficiaries – active duty, retirees, family member – in need of birth control services. Wait times and appointment availability may vary due to clinic volume.



“Patients can receive new prescription requests for contraceptives such as the contraceptive pill, patch, ring or injectable shot, refills of a previously used contraceptive, and same day placement of contraceptives requiring a procedure, which would include an implantable contraceptive device or an IUD – intrauterine device, as long as no contraindications exist. Patients can also come in for removal or replacement of these contraceptive devices or receive emergency contraception. For patients who are uncertain of what type of birth control they are interested in, educational resources will be provided along with in-person counseling,” said Cmdr. Jacqueline Lamme, OB/GYN staff physician.



Beneficiaries visiting the clinic will have the opportunity to learn about a range of birth control options:



Intrauterine Device (IUD) - a progesterone only or non-hormonal copper that is used to prevent pregnancy for 3-12 years, depending on which IUD is chosen.



Birth control implant - a flexible implantable rod that is placed in the inner upper arm that releases progesterone over four years to prevent pregnancy.



Contraceptive injection - an injectable form of progesterone that is given every three months to prevent pregnancy.



Emergency contraceptive pill options



“For patient’s choosing a form of contraceptive that requires a prescription - pills, patch, ring - the order will be placed at the time of their request to be picked up at the main pharmacy, or a retail pharmacy if they choose that option. Patients will receive a 12 month supply of their birth control per Defense Health Agency instruction. Depo-Provera shots will be provided in the OB/GYN clinic without requiring a pharmacy visit. For patients desiring emergency contraception, this will be supplied in the OB/GYN clinic at the time of their visit without requiring a stop at the pharmacy. Please note that for patients desiring Plan B within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse, they may access this from any pharmacy without requiring a prescription or visit with a provider first,” detailed Lamme.



If there is a specific caveat to bear in mind for dependents of active duty and retirees, it’s that there are age restrictions to consider.



“Per Washington State law, minors of any age may receive birth control services without the consent of a parent or guardian. However, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment may only be provided without parental consent for minors 14 years and older. Any female of reproductive age may come to the clinic for birth control. However, placement of an IUD is only available for patients 14 years and older without parental consent as STI testing is required for this procedure. Additionally, while minors may receive birth control services through the clinic without parental consent and the clinic will not notify or share information, we strongly encourage any minor patients to discuss their wishes with their parent or guardian. We are also unable to block documentation of their visit or prevent Joint Outpatient Experience (JOE) surveys from going out for patients seen at the clinic and therefore cannot guarantee complete privacy for minor patients,” clarified Lamme.



“We are unable to accommodate well woman exams, acute GYN complaints or infertility services within the walk-in clinic at this time,” Lamme added.



For further questions, beneficiaries are requested to contact the OB/GYN clinic at 360-475-4995.