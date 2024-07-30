Robins 461st ACNS: National defense cyber power players

Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lt. Col. Miles McMullan, 461st Air Control Network...... read more read more Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lt. Col. Miles McMullan, 461st Air Control Network Squadron commander, stays abreast on the developments of the 728th Battle Management Control Squadron facility under construction at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 25, 2024. As the 728th BMCS continues to stand up, it will perform 24/7 real-time radar surveillance, airspace deconfliction, air-refueling positioning and tactical reconnaissance for the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson) see less | View Image Page

In this Great Power Competition era, the 461st Air Control Network Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, plays a critical role in helping the Air Force maintain superiority and readiness against near peers, such as China and Russia.



The work of these information technology and cyber professionals is also essential to refocusing and reoptimizing Robins as it incorporates new missions.



“Historically, for 25 years, the squadron supported the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System E-8C airframe mission by providing secure communication between the aircraft and other agencies during flight operations,” said Lt. Col. Miles McMullan, 461st ACNS commander. “Our new mission is supporting our sister squadron, the 728th Battle Control Management Squadron, to administer ground-based command and control for the Air Force.



“Those air battle managers and weapons directors will direct airplanes in support of different areas of responsibility across the globe, which help ensure American assets and our allies are protected,” McMullan continued. “Also, when they are in the air, they will provide information to those flyers relative to any adversaries/troops or adversary radar in those areas they may be operating.”



In preparation for this mission, a new state-of-the-art facility is under construction at Robins, which will house the 728th BMCS. Once completed, the squadron will perform 24/7 real-time radar surveillance, airspace deconfliction, air-refueling positioning and tactical reconnaissance for the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



Currently, those duties are executed by the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, known as “Kingpin,” and currently operates from Shaw AFB, South Carolina.



According to Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Savary, 461st ACNS Senior Enlisted leader, the squadron personnel will grow from 50 to 150 active duty, civilians and contractors. Savary joined the squadron from the 5th Combat Communications Squadron, also located at Robins, to help with the transformation.



“We had to develop a training pipeline for these individuals to learn unique and specific weapons systems,” he said. “In the world of cyber, we can neutralize a nuclear site sitting from a desktop computer or take out an adversary’s communications.



“Most people think of cyber as individuals who fix your computers, printers or the network in order to get your emails,” Savary continued. “We have oversight of real-world operations providing support downrange with expeditionary boots on the ground, which is exciting. We also directly support and facilitate precision strikes against hostile targets in various regions.”



As an emerging missions technician with the 461st ACNS, Airman 1st Class Neven Alvarez picked this career field because it was challenging.

“Expecting the unexpected,” she said. “There is always a learning experience with cyber. I was never tech savvy, and this is a whole new world. It has taken me out of my comfort zone, but I enjoy troubleshooting.”



An emerging missions technician is a new career field with duties that include maintenance, troubleshooting and system optimizations for command and control weapon system network infrastructure. They also assess technological needs, develop standardized procedures, and enforce security protocols for critical mission software.



McMullan believes having an enthusiastic mindset is important as steps are taken to safeguard the nation.



“We need Airmen to be excited, willing to learn and not be afraid to make mistakes,” said McMullan. “We are looking for those who are proficient and able to imagine changes needed to support future fights.