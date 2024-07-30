Double Eagle Six signs off: Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels ends tenure at U.S. Army Reserve Command

In contrast to the quiet, private assumption of command ceremony during the COVID era, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, 34th chief of Army Reserve and ninth commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, relinquished her command in front of family, friends, distinguished guests, peers and subordinates at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.



The outdoor ceremony was hosted by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of United States Army Forces Command, Fort Liberty.



As commanding general of the U.S. Army's largest organization, Poppas commands 216,000 active-component Soldiers and 190,000 members of the U.S. Army Reserve, while also providing training and readiness oversight to the Army National Guard. In total, the Forces Command team includes more than 740,000 soldiers and 13,000 civilians.

From his position, Poppas is uniquely qualified to comment on the scope of the U.S. Army Reserve and the talent and dedication needed to command the force.



“The sheer numbers are astounding,” said Poppas. “USARC’s span of control is more than double any of the 3-star Corps counterparts in the active Army – that’s 174,000 warriors. When they’re not training not deploying or fighting and winning, these Warrior Citizens are members of America’s communities,” he concluded.



Poppas lauded Daniels as “one the Joint Forces’ top strategic minds and an empathetic voice for the formations,” a character strength that Daniels herself considers imperative.



“[I]f caring was going to hold me back from being promoted, then this wasn’t the career for me,” she explained. “I was going to continue to be me regardless of the outcome.”



Daniels remembers seeing a slide during a senior leaders’ conference stating, “Leaders have a moral responsibility to care,” and knowing that her goal of building relationships was, in fact, on point.



Daniels leaves behind a rich legacy of accomplishments to include her Operation Shaping Tomorrow, as well as recruiting and retention campaigns, her commitment to decreasing time spent achieving the rank of sergeant, and her dedication to ensure that tough, realistic training encourages Soldiers to talk about their battle assemblies and experiences to peers in the civilian sector.



She implored Soldiers in the audience to continue ensuring the Army Reserve remains a topic of conversation in their everyday life.

“Please share your stories of service!” she said. “Help educate that 99 percent who have never put on a uniform. Tell them about your experiences and the opportunities that service provides, what impact it has had on your life.”



Daniels pointed out that while 48 battle assemblies “sounds like a lot, they go by quickly,” and she lauded commanders, leaders and Soldiers for their commitment to tough, realistic training done safely.



After thanking her husband, John McCarthy, family members and all those who had made her time in command possible, the commanding general signed off for the final time.



“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to command this great organization, so for the last time: ready now, (shaping tomorrow)! Double Eagle Six out.”

