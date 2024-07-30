Chaplains change with stole passing

When Chaplain (Col.) Steve Peck passed the chaplain’s stole to Chaplain (Col.) Stanley Smith he stepped down from his role as the Fort Jackson Garrison’s top religious officer.



The stole is a narrow strip of cloth worn by ministers as symbols of their position of spiritual leadership and responsibility.



Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Gregory S. Jackson, deputy garrison chaplain said the stole is also a “visual sign of their voluntary submission to the will of God.”



Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) William “Bill” Green Jr., Army Chief of Chaplains, said being called by God to ministry is “one of the most important things that ever happens. In fact, it is the most important things that ever happens.”



He said both men had “a sense of what God was calling them to do, and the importance of that.”



Smith will lead the Fort Jackson Religious Services Office to provide religious support to the Soldiers, Families and Department of the Army Civilians on post.



Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, agreed that both chaplains are exceptional officers.



“It is an honor and a privilege to stand before you this morning and honor Steve Peck and Stan Smith,” he said, “both of them are dedicated Army officers …”



The change of stole ceremony has a loving and profound significance within the Chaplains Corps, Kelly added.



It symbolizes the continuity of spiritual leadership and the unwavering commitment to provide spiritual guidance.



“The stole is a visual representation of that spiritual guidance, support and compassion our chaplains provide our Soldiers in times of joy and times of sorrow,” Kelly said.



Kelly characterized Peck as “a beacon of light in times of darkness.”



“Your words offer solace and strength in moments of uncertainty,” he added. “Today, as you pass on the stole we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your exceptional service.”



He then welcomed Smith to his role at Fort Jackson. “We warmly welcome Chaplain Stanley Smith into this role with trust and confidence.”



Spiritual readiness is one of the five pillars of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness program.



Chaplains serve a vital role in the Army community regardless of an individual’s religious background.

