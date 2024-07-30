Pearl Harbor IMA shines in Torpedo Certification Examining Board inspection

Courtesy Photo | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific Pearl Harbor...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific Pearl Harbor Intermediate Maintenance Activity recently completed its annual Torpedo Certification Examining Board inspection, earning the highest adjective grade of “Excellent” in all 6 grading areas, the highest overall rating of "Satisfactory", and securing certification for another year. (Courtesy photo, U.S. Navy/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Pearl Harbor Torpedo Intermediate Maintenance Activity at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Detachment Pacific recently completed its annual Torpedo Certification Examining Board inspection, earning the highest overall rating of "Satisfactory" and securing certification for another year.



The IMA was rated "Excellent" in all six grading areas, a feat achieved only twice before in its history—in 2016 and 2023—according to IMA Manager David Montague, who emphasized the collective effort involved in achieving these results.



“I'm proud of these six ‘E’ ratings because they were a team effort,” said Montague. “It's not any one person. It's all of us; it's this team that spans generations, ethnicities and everything else. It's a group thing, and I’m proud of everyone involved.”



Production Manager Tom Bradner said this was the best TCEB inspection he’s ever been part of, adding that the high marks validate the team’s hard work and commitment to maintaining rigorous standards.



“It really solidifies everything we do, our belief every day that there's a right way and a wrong way to do things," said Bradner. “Having an outside entity come in and look at you and agree with everything you already believe is a good feeling.”



This year’s certification was conducted by a team of about 20 inspectors from NUWC Division, Newport, who spent a week at the IMA, thoroughly examining every aspect of torpedo production, quality assurance programs and facility management.



The TCEB’s six grading areas are Maintenance Activity Management and Administration, Quality Assurance, Procedural Compliance, Safety, Supply Support, and Workshop, Test and Ordnance Handling Equipment.



Montague attributed the IMA’s “Excellent” ratings to its emphasis on maintaining high standards and meticulously following processes and procedures at all times, not just in preparation for annual certifications.



"We have very robust auditing and self-assessing processes that we perform on ourselves all the time," he said.



The TCEB board also commended the IMA's proactive approach and positive attitude toward the mission and the importance of its contributions to warfighter readiness.



CDR James Barclay, officer in charge of NUWC Division, Keyport’s Detachment Pacific, praised the IMA for its outstanding performance.



“I couldn’t be prouder of the IMA team for their unprecedented accomplishment!” said Barclay. “If you were to ask any of them, they don’t do it for the accolades or the acknowledgement; they operate the way they do because it’s in their blood. It’s just simply the right thing to do.”





