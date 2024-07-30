“Thank You” tour: IMCOM’s senior leaders tour USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, meet those who ‘make it happen’

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, commanding general of the Installation Management Command (IMCOM)...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, commanding general of the Installation Management Command (IMCOM) along with IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland, paid a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz in Baumholder and Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 31, to thank the IMCOM workforce for their service and support, and to recognize their contributions to improve the readiness, resilience, and quality of life for Soldiers and their families. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, commanding general of the Installation Management Command (IMCOM), along with IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland, traveled to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz installations July 31 to thank the garrison workforce for their service and support, and to recognize their contributions to improve the readiness, resilience, and quality of life for Soldiers and their families.



During the visit, which started on Clinic/ Quartermaster Kaserne in Baumholder, Jones engaged with staff members from various directorates and divisions.



“Thank you for what you do, and a very sincere thank you for your service,” said Jones, acknowledging the vital role Civilians play in serving Soldiers, their families, and fellow Department of Army Civilians. “Like Soldiers, you chose to serve. What you do makes an incredible difference for all the individuals throughout this garrison, and the Army."



Addressing local national employees specifically, Jones emphasized the importance of recognizing their families' roles in support of them, and of all the American Soldiers, Civilians and families passing through on duty tours in Germany over the last seven decades.



“When you go home, thank your families. Thank them for being incredible hosts to the thousands of Soldiers and families who have come through your country over the past 70 years,” Jones said. “When I talk to the people who have served here, they refer to Germany as ‘their second home,’ and it’s not because of our facilities – it’s because of the German people. Thank you for making our Soldiers, families, and Civilians feel at home.”



Jones' visit served a dual purpose of acknowledging the great efforts of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz's employees in supporting Soldiers and families, while also acknowledging some of the challenges they face. His visit ultimately promoted a culture of open communication and problem-solving, as a garrison with a lot of responsibilities.



“IMCOM supports 104 installations around the world,” he said. “We are here today to hear not only about the great things you do on a day-to-day basis, but also to hear your challenges so we can bring them forward to our leaders, from the headquarters in San Antonio.”



Jones underscored the Army's focus on readiness, highlighting the crucial role of quality of life initiatives in achieving it. He noted that garrison employees are critical contributors in enhancing the quality of life for the military personnel and their families that they support, which contributes directly to the overall readiness and effectiveness of the Army.



Copeland, echoing Jones' sentiments, expressed sincere appreciation for the hard work of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz's employees.



"We are truly grateful for all that you do. Your support for the Soldiers who rely on you is invaluable. Thank you for being that pillar of assistance for them."



As part of his visit, Jones awarded his Commander's Coin to five outstanding members of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s staff for their exceptional service.



Listed below are the individuals who received the awards and the specific reasons that led to their recognition:



• George Franklin, hotel manager, Lagerhof Inn, led his team to achieve the Best Army Lodge (Small Category) award from IMCOM in FY23, showcasing exceptional leadership and dedication. His oversight of the Lagerhof Inn resulted in outstanding customer service, room improvements, and financial success, setting a high standard for professionalism and service excellence in the military community.



• Stephen Lyczak, emergency manager, collaborated with the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) to implement the Physical Security Integrated Framework (PSIF) for IMCOM garrisons, enhancing the Commander's Operating Picture (COP) functionality. He also identified and rectified a security vulnerability in PSIF, ensuring a more secure and efficient platform for the IMCOM enterprise.



• Erik Thomsen, casualty manager & post-retirement services officer, developed the USAG-Rheinland-Pfalz Next Chapter Preparation and Counseling (NCPC) program to assist retirees in organizing essential documents for future reference, receiving high praise and popularity among the garrison’s community retirees. The program's success led to a presentation to IMCOM-Europe’s Director Tommy Mize in March 2023, showcasing Thomsen's innovation and the program's potential for widespread implementation across garrisons.



• Florian Haufe, program analyst, DPW, effectively managed the DPW budget execution despite a significant reduction in manpower over the past three months. Despite facing manpower shortages and budgetary challenges, he demonstrated steady professionalism and determination in securing funding approval and support for various projects, showcasing his dedication and commitment to duty.



• Gustav (Lee) Kiss, information management officer, S6, supports Garrison customers and assets spread across 29 locations within a vast area. Despite staffing challenges, including a significant drop to 33%, he excelled in his dual roles as the acting S6 director and cybersecurity manager, showcasing exceptional leadership and innovative approaches to fulfilling S6 responsibilities.



The Baumholder visit included stops at the Directorate of Public Works’ (DPW) Housing Division, the Directorate of Human Resources’ Education Center and Transition Assistance Program, and the Child Development Center on Wetzel Kaserne; the post office, fire station and Knights Lair Dining Facility on Smith Barracks. The visit in Baumholder was followed by stops at two other of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s 29 sites, including the headquarters, DPW and fire station on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern; and finally the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Auto Skills Center and Outdoor Recreation center on Pulaski Barracks, Kaiserslautern.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.