NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Waste Transportation, Disposal at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

By Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Triumvirate Environmental Inc., Somerville, Massachusetts, a $43,917,192 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for waste transportation and disposal at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.



The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary for waste transportation and disposal services.



The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option periods, is $43,917,192.



Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by July 2029.



No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal year 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,945,397 for recurring and non-recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period.



This contract was procured as an unrestricted full and open requirement.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0075).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 08:37 Story ID: 477516 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Waste Transportation, Disposal at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.