Ramstein AB is a no drone zone

Ramstein Air Base continues to operate as a no drone zone, as the popularity of unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones, continue to rise. For the safety of the community and mission assets, personal drone usage is prohibited on base, as it poses risks to base operations, airspace and public safety. Unauthorized drone flights may detract security assets away from proper emergency responses to other security matters.



What can I expect to happen if I get caught using a drone in a no fly zone?



Offenders of the law can expect one or more of the following consequences:



- Confiscation of their drone

- Apprehension for failure to obey an order under Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice

- Receive one or more citations from German Polizei

- Visitor pass termination

- Revocation of sponsorship privileges

- Termination of their U.S. government civilian contract of employment

- Notification to their sponsor’s command

- Being barred from coming on base



Where is the no drone zone?



Drone flight is prohibited on all military installations in the Kaiserslautern Military Community except as specifically authorized by the installation commander.The no drone zone also covers a 1.5 km (0.9 mi) radius extension around Ramstein Air Base, unless given authorization before flying. For more guidance on no drone zones in Germany, check out this map:

https://maptool-dipul.dfs.de/?language=en



Who regulates my drone usage and where can I receive more information?



The German Federal Aviation Office (LBA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are the two offices that regulate drone use in Germany. According to the LBA, drone use is allowed in Germany and is subject to both LBA and EASA regulations. More information on regulations and receiving a license to use a drone in allowed zones can be found here:

https://www.lba.de/EN/Drones/Cross_Border_Operations/Cross_Border_Operations_hilfs_node.html

https://www.easa.europa.eu/en/the-agency/faqs/drones-uas



What do I need to register my drone and what qualifications will I need?



Unless using a toy drone meant for use in play by children under the age of 16, every drone and drone operator needs to be registered and the drone needs to be insured to legally operate. More information regarding registration and what qualifications you will need to operate your specific drone can be found here:

https://www.uas-

operations.de/homepage/en/information/general/registration-and-qualification/



Where can I register my drone?



Drones can be registered in Germany following the LBA’s website here:

https://www.lba.de/DE/Drohnen/Drohnen_node.html



Where can I go to receive authorization for flying my drone on base?



Operating drones without specific authorization from the installation commander is prohibited. The requests must go through the 86th Operations Support Squadron small unmanned aircraft system office. The office can be contacted at +49 6374056972 or at 86aw.sUAS.OSO@us.af.mil.



What are some key German regulations on drones?



1. Minimum age for flying a drone is 16 years old.

2. Drone pilots owning a drone that has a maximum take-off mass of at least 250g must obtain an EU certificate of competency (A1/A3) before first UAS flight. Below 250g, no proof of competency is required.

3. All drones are subject to mandatory insurance to cover liability for possible damage.

4. Drone flights within 1.5 km (0.9 mi) of the nearest boundary of an airfield generally need prior approval by authorized officials to fly.

5. Drone pilots must maintain a basic visual line of sight with their drone at all times.

6. The majority of drones will not be flown at an altitude greater than 120 meters high.



This is a lot of information, where can I go to easily search any questions I have?



All information, rules and procedures concerning the operation of drones in Germany can be found on the new website:

www.depul.de.

For all other questions pertaining to operating drones in the European Union, visit:

www.easa.europa.eu/en/the-agency/faqs/drones-uas.



Report any drone sightings, incidents or suspicious activity to the 86th Security Forces Squadron by calling the Base Defense Operation Center at +49 6371472050.

