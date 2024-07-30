Combined Maritime Forces Expands to 45 Nations with Addition of Sweden

MANAMA, Bahrain – Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) welcomed Sweden as the 45th member of the world's largest maritime security partnership, July 16.



“It is a pleasure to welcome Sweden to the Combined Maritime Forces,” said U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, the CMF commander. “Sweden’s entry into the world’s largest maritime coalition brings more skills and expertise to an important and vibrant region. I look forward to being ‘ready together’ as we continue enhancing partnerships and setting global standards.”



CMF is comprised of a headquarters staff and five combined task forces focusing on defeating terrorism, preventing piracy, encouraging regional cooperation, and promoting a safe maritime environment. The naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by supporting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world's most important shipping lanes.



CMF is the largest naval partnership in the world. Task forces include CTF 150, focused on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and eastern Gulf of Aden; CTF 151, which leads regional anti-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, responsible for maritime security in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and western Gulf of Aden; and CTF 154, which enhances maritime security training throughout the region.

