Application Period Opens for 2025 Executive Leadership Development Program

The application period for the 2025 Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP), Cohort Three, is now open. This program, designed for highly capable staff members and future leaders, aims to foster leadership skills and provide unique professional development opportunities. Applications will be accepted from August 12 to September 13, 2024.



The ELDP is targeting mid-level employees in grades GS-11 through GS-13, as well as their Non-Appropriated Funds (NAF) and Host Nation equivalents. All eligible staff at the Garrisons and Installation Directorate-Europe Region are encouraged to apply. The program is open to career-status employees who have completed the CES Foundation and are enrolled or have completed Phase One of CES Intermediate or Advanced, depending on their grade.



"Being part of the IMCOM-E Executive Leader Development Program has been a transformative experience, propelling my career forward through unparalleled exposure to senior leaders, their invaluable perspectives, and their wealth of experiences. This program has expanded my thinking and significantly enhanced my professional network, opening doors to new opportunities and innovative ideas," said Daniel Jones, Tower Barracks Site Manager at USAG Benelux, and Cohort 2 member.



Program Requirements:



Applicants must meet several eligibility criteria, including:

- Being an IMCOM-Europe employee in grades GS-11 through GS-13, NAF, or Host Nation equivalent.

- Having career-status employment.

- Completing CES Foundation and CES Intermediate or Advanced phases or being enrolled to complete them before the end of the ELDP year.

- Being eligible for multiple Temporary Duties (TDYs) throughout the calendar year 2025.

- Having at least 12 months remaining on tour upon program completion, with a DEROS beyond December 2026.

- Completing an Individual Development Plan (IDP).

- Obtaining a medical waiver if applicable.

- Securing supervisor's concurrence and commander's endorsement.



Program Goals and Activities:



The ELDP is a cornerstone of Mr. Mize's strategic vision for the professional development of future leaders within IMCOM. According to the program guide, the ELDP offers mid-level employees an enterprise and regional perspective on leadership challenges and mission achievement. Participants will engage with senior managers, undertake self-assessment exercises, and participate in professional reading assignments, among other activities. Key components of the program include:



- Department of the Army Learning

- Self-Assessment Exercises (Leader 360, DISC, SDI, etc.)

- Executive Core Qualifications

- Professional Reading Assignments and Facilitated Discussions

- Group and Individual Projects

- Region Mentor Assignments

- Attendance at Region Governance Meetings (e.g., Garrison Leaders Working Group)

- Senior Leadership Shadowing

- Post-graduation utilization and Engagement via TDYs



Cohort One graduated nine members in December 2023, and Cohort Two, comprising 11 members, including NAF and Host Nation employees, is nearing the end of their activities. The program has had a significant impact on participants' careers and professional networks.



“ELDP has so far been the most incredible professional experience of my career. The program is so much more than the knowledge or the strategic perspective that we gain from it. It is the people we meet and get the opportunity to learn from, and the team that we become part of. And this cohort is beyond doubt the most amazing group of people I have ever been part of. I am grateful and honored to be part of it,” said Oana Copaceanu, Community Relations Specialist at USAG Black Sea and Cohort 2 member, reflecting on the experience she has had as a local national employee.



“The ELDP is an excellent opportunity for Garrison Leaders to identify their rock star employees and to position them to interact with the Key Leaders across the Region. Many of our Cohort members have been properly identified as future leaders and given opportunities to ascend to higher positions based on their participation in the ELDP. This program is a launching pad for future DGCs and IMCOM Directors,” said Dr. Allen Cannon, Workforce Development Program Manager for IMCOM-Europe.



The ELDP offers a unique and transformative opportunity for future leaders within IMCOM. Eligible staff members are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this chance to advance their careers and contribute to the organization’s mission. Applications are open until September 13, 2024. For further details, please contact the ELDP program manager.