Coast Guard Cutter Reliance holds change-of-command ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. — Coast Guard Cutter Reliance (WMEC 615) held a change-of-command ceremony, July 25, in Pensacola.



Cmdr. Aaron Kowalczk relieved Cmdr. Brian Chapman as the 34th commanding officer of Reliance during the ceremony, which was presided over by Capt. Kristen Serumgard, chief of operational forces at Coast Guard Atlantic Area in Portsmouth, Virginia.



Chapman served as Reliance’s commanding officer from July 2022 to July 2024, steaming over 45,000 nautical miles to 14 different ports and six foreign countries during patrols in the Florida Straits, Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean. Chapman oversaw the successful execution of missions which included counterdrug and migrant interdiction operations and living marine resources enforcement missions.



“To the crew of Reliance, thank you,” said Chapman. “I am immensely grateful and impressed by your talent and tenacity, ensuring this 60-year-old cutter is ready and capable to perform missions of national and regional importance. You should be proud of your accomplishments in this Herculean task. Serving with you has been an absolute honor and privilege.”



Chapman’s next assignment will be serving as the chief of enlisted panels, advancements, and separations within the Office of Enlisted Personnel Management at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington.



Kowalczk previously served as commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless (WMEC 624).



“I am greatly humbled by this opportunity to command Reliance and look forward to the challenges, rewards, relationships and experiences that lay ahead,” said Kowalczk. “As this outstanding crew sails the ship into her seventh decade of active service, Reliance continues to be a capable asset, always ready to respond to our Nation’s needs.”



The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that serves to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a command in front the crew and esteemed guests. It marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another.



Reliance is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola with a crew of 77. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations, enforcement of federal fishery laws, as well as search and rescue in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.



For information on how to join the U.S. Coast Guard, visit GoCoastGuard.com to learn about active duty and reserve as well as officer and enlisted opportunities. Information on how to apply to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy can be found at https://uscga.edu.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 15:58 Story ID: 477488 Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN