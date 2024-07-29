Restored Fish and Wildlife Habitat Officially Reopens at Lake Ballinger

Photo By Nicole Celestine | A gaggle of Canadian geese wander across Ballinger Park and the resurgence of their...... read more read more Photo By Nicole Celestine | A gaggle of Canadian geese wander across Ballinger Park and the resurgence of their home in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. The fish and wildlife restoration project removed invasive plants, restored wetlands, riparian corridors, and created more places for birds, fish, turtles, salamanders, and native mammals to live. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Mountlake Terrace officials celebrated the completion of the project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 30. see less | View Image Page

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. – Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Mountlake Terrace celebrated the completion of a fish and wildlife habitat restoration project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 30, at Ballinger Park, Wash.



The project, which transformed more than 16 acres of a former golf course, restores wetlands, riparian corridors, and creates more places for birds, fish, turtles, salamanders, and native mammals to live.



Praising the power of community partnerships, USACE Seattle District Commander Col. Kathryn Sanborn said, “At its core, this project is a testament to the enduring collaboration between the Army Corps and the city, illustrating what happens when federal and non-federal agencies pool resources – time, labor, money, expertise and effort – to provide a valuable resource for the American public.”



The project, which began summer 2023, also features minor enhancements to pond habitat, replacing a vehicle crossing and adding a pedestrian boardwalk to ensure access and limit plant damage.



City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz, who also gave remarks to celebrate the milestone said, “The project is the realization of the Ballinger Park Master Plan from 2015, reflecting big ideas in motion for more than a decade, with significant community input.”



The $5.5 million project cost, of which $3.4 million came from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding signed into law in November 2021, also included Washington state grant funds.



Restoration is one of several successes at the park, including a new fishing pier, dock and restrooms in 2021. The city forecasts another project, a viewing platform and trails, is scheduled to break ground in 2025.