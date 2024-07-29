Seafair Reception Smiles for NMRTC Bremerton Sailors

Photo By Douglas Stutz | A Seafair selfless selfie for NMRTC Bremerton Sailors…Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick,...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | A Seafair selfless selfie for NMRTC Bremerton Sailors…Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer, along with Command Master Chief William Eickhoff, share smiles with Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jordan M. Busby and Hospitalman Luis Lizarraga at the Navy League Seattle 2024 Seafair Fleet Week Reception, July 30, 2024 (Courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton were acknowledged for their outstanding service at the Navy League Seattle 2024 Seattle Seafair Reception.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jordan M. Busby was cited for his outstanding service as NMRTC Bremerton Laboratory leading petty officer. Busby led 13 Sailors and assisted eight civilians in the collection and processing for [approximately] 150,000 samples supporting 35,000 beneficiaries across the Puget Sound region. Busby also deployed on USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) alongside international military services in support of Pacific Partnership 2023, where he taught basic life support and tactical combat casualty care to 50 Malaysians, conducted a walking blood bank seminar, and participated in restoration projects across six countries.



Hospitalman Luis Lizarraga, of NMRTC Bremerton Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Detachment was recognized for being an essential part of the team. Despite his relatively short time onboard, he has established himself as the epitome of versatility and adaptability, rapidly becoming a subject matter expert in several crucial departments, including laboratory, acute primary care, immunization, physical capacity exams, audiology and optometry. His performance consistently exceeds that of a seasoned petty officer. He’s considered the backbone of PSNS clinic. His readiness to take on additional duties and assist his peers, coupled with his adaptability, makes him an invaluable part of the Navy Medicine team.



NMRTC Bremerton Sailors, along with representatives from other Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Marine Corps commands took part at the Navy League event, July 30, 2024, in association with the fleet week tradition of commemorating the sea services as they give the public the opportunity to tour and meet with the armed forces on display.