NAVSUP FLCJ Civilian Spotlight: William Randolph reaches incredible milestone of 55 years of service

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville team came together to celebrate Mr. William Randolph’s outstanding achievement of 55 years of federal service on July 26, 2024 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.



Randolph, Subsistence Prime Vendor Operator, has worked for the NAVSUP FLCJ, which was called the Fleet and Industrial Supply Center Jacksonville back then in 1972.



“The job was really challenging after leaving a technical research positing to move into the new world of prime vendor,” Randolph said. “I took pride in setting the ground work for Norfolk, (Virginia) and other sites to come up with a way to make this job run smoothly.”



He attributes his longevity in his career to his personal habits.



“I feel great especially since my emergency level is still high,” he said. “Must be the life I live, which is I don’t drink or smoke just laugh and joke.”



He also says having supportive leadership has made a big difference.



“It helps to have a good supporting supervisor who is looking out for your best interest and can see your strong points,” he said. “And be willing to let you fine tune your daily task of getting the job done.”



Randolph’s supervisor, Lt. Cmdr. Bentley Hodsdon, NAVSUP FLCJ NS Mayport site Logistics Support Officer, said that not only is Randolph’s longevity very impressive but also his commitment to the Navy mission.



“Mr. William “Randy” Randolph’s dedication and commitment to supporting our warfighters is more than just a job, it’s his passion,” Lt. Cmdr. Hodsdon said. “His level of knowledge is unsurpassed and his daily enthusiasm is infectious. He embodies what it means to serve with pride and provides only the highest level of customer support to the fleet”.



For his fellow Navy civilians, Randolph has some advice.



“My advice to others is to find a job that can you grow with time and keep up with the changes of today’s demands,” he said.



Bravo zulu to Mr. Randolph on his 55 years of service and his continued service to our Navy and our nation.

