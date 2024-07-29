Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Pensacola Starts 24-Hour Fitness Center Access

    NAS Pensacola Starts 24-Hour Fitness Center Access

    Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. - Lt. j.g Joshua Durkin (SCW/EXW), a student naval flight officer...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Story by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department implemented 24-hour access at three installation fitness centers July 29.
     
    Radford and Portside Fitness Centers onboard NAS Pensacola and Wenzel Fitness Center onboard Corry Station are now open to eligible patrons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in accordance with a Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) memorandum authorizing installation commanding officers to allow eligible patrons 24-hour access to fitness facilities.
     
    Service members, some of whom have work obligations at varying hours including night shifts, have faced difficulties accessing MWR gyms during normal business hours. The CNIC-directed shift to a 24-hour facility was designed to provide service members with greater flexibility and convenience to maintain fitness routines without needing to find alternatives.

    “We are always excited when we can expand the services we provide, especially when that means our service members and their families get more flexibility to prioritize their health and fitness,” said NAS Pensacola MWR Director Debbie Brockway. “Our MWR team is committed to
    providing the best service possible to the thousands of eligible patrons we serve, and having our facilities available 24/7 not only helps individuals with their own fitness goals, but also reinforces MWR’s “Fitness for Life” vision for the entire Navy community, including active-duty Sailors, family members, retirees and DoD civilians.”
      
    Fitness centers may be staffed or unstaffed outside of normal business hours. For the safety of patrons, several restrictions were put in place for when fitness centers are unstaffed, including: Patrons must be 18 years or older; patrons younger than 18 must be supervised by a parent or
    legal guardian; guests are not permitted access; and access to saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools and aquatic spaces are not permitted.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 13:19
    Story ID: 477463
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Starts 24-Hour Fitness Center Access, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAS Pensacola Starts 24-Hour Fitness Center Access
    NAS Pensacola Starts 24-Hour Fitness Center Access

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Navy
    MWR
    Fitness
    CNRSE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download