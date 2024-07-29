NAS Pensacola Starts 24-Hour Fitness Center Access

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. - Lt. j.g Joshua Durkin (SCW/EXW), a student naval flight officer...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. - Lt. j.g Joshua Durkin (SCW/EXW), a student naval flight officer training at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, exercises at Radford Fitness Center onboard the installation, July 31, 2024. NAS Pensacola's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department implemented 24-hour access to three installation fitness centers July 29 to give service members greater flexibility to maintain fitness routines. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department implemented 24-hour access at three installation fitness centers July 29.



Radford and Portside Fitness Centers onboard NAS Pensacola and Wenzel Fitness Center onboard Corry Station are now open to eligible patrons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in accordance with a Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) memorandum authorizing installation commanding officers to allow eligible patrons 24-hour access to fitness facilities.



Service members, some of whom have work obligations at varying hours including night shifts, have faced difficulties accessing MWR gyms during normal business hours. The CNIC-directed shift to a 24-hour facility was designed to provide service members with greater flexibility and convenience to maintain fitness routines without needing to find alternatives.



“We are always excited when we can expand the services we provide, especially when that means our service members and their families get more flexibility to prioritize their health and fitness,” said NAS Pensacola MWR Director Debbie Brockway. “Our MWR team is committed to

providing the best service possible to the thousands of eligible patrons we serve, and having our facilities available 24/7 not only helps individuals with their own fitness goals, but also reinforces MWR’s “Fitness for Life” vision for the entire Navy community, including active-duty Sailors, family members, retirees and DoD civilians.”



Fitness centers may be staffed or unstaffed outside of normal business hours. For the safety of patrons, several restrictions were put in place for when fitness centers are unstaffed, including: Patrons must be 18 years or older; patrons younger than 18 must be supervised by a parent or

legal guardian; guests are not permitted access; and access to saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools and aquatic spaces are not permitted.