Mentoring Protégés of Resilience, Promoting Psychological Safety

Photo By Justin Moeller | Recently, BACH Soldiers attended the Master Resilience Training Course (MRTC), a...... read more read more Photo By Justin Moeller | Recently, BACH Soldiers attended the Master Resilience Training Course (MRTC), a 10-day program designed to enhance their leadership and effectiveness. This course immerses participants in core resilience concepts and skills, equipping them to teach these essential skills to fellow Soldiers, family members, and Department of Army Civilians. see less | View Image Page

In an era where military operations and daily life exert unrelenting stress on soldiers and their families, the role of Master Resilience Trainers (MRTs) becomes crucial. These trainers are not just facilitators; they are catalysts for enduring strength within the military community. The pivotal role MRTs draw from the Master Resilience Training (MRT) framework is how they become a cornerstone of the U.S. Army's efforts to cultivate resilience through comprehensive psychological training.



MRT was developed to provide soldiers with tools to enhance their mental toughness.



“This program, deeply rooted in positive psychology and cognitive behavioral techniques, aims not only to help soldiers recover from adversity but to thrive in the face of it,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Gandy, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), MRT and Integrated Prevention Advisory Group (I-PAG) Prevention Specialist, Ready & Resilient (R2) Program Manager.



The training encompasses skills that foster resilience across various domains—emotional, social, physical, and family.



The core of MRT lies in its competency-based approach, where resilience is built through a meticulous understanding of self-awareness, self-regulation, optimism, mental agility, character strengths, and connections.



“Our goal is to apply each competency to equip soldiers with the ability to confront challenges, adapt to change, and recover from setbacks. This increased vigor and competence give soldiers the ability to foster resilience in times of stress.”



“We see our role as MRTs at the heart of disseminating resilience skills across the Army,” said BACH MRT lead Sgt. 1st Class Tommie Cain. MRTs undergo rigorous training to master and subsequently teach resilience skills.



According to the Army Resilience Directorate, the objective is to train leaders who can integrate resilience into the very fabric of daily military operations and interactions.



“Military resilience training gives our soldiers, both currently serving and those who have transitioned, the tools to navigate some of the toughest moments in their lives. When soldiers and families serve and transition from active duty to civilian life, the skills they learn, like emotional regulation and adaptive thinking, are invaluable. They help not only cope with the stress and uncertainty but also thrive in their new careers. As a currently transitioning active-duty service member, I use these skills to build a structured routine, set achievable goals, and maintain a positive outlook, which allows me to move forward with confidence and purpose,” said Sgt. 1st Class Inez Russom, BACH MRT.



Practical application of MRT skills in real-world scenarios is fundamental. Trainers are tasked with transforming theoretical knowledge into actionable strategies that soldiers can apply in both combat and daily life. For instance, the skill of "Hunt the Good Stuff" counteracts negativity bias, encouraging soldiers to identify positive aspects of their daily experiences, which fosters optimism and gratitude.



“This model is not only good for soldiers but good for anyone,” said Capt. Nathan Suber, BACH MRT.



By consistently applying the “ATC" (Activating Event, Thoughts, Consequences [emotions & reactions]) model, evidence shows that individuals can improve their mental health and performance. Research has demonstrated that cognitive-behavioral techniques, like the ATC model, are effective in reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, enhancing emotional regulation, and improving overall resilience. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology found that participants who regularly practiced cognitive-behavioral skills, such as those involved in the ATC model, reported significant improvements in their ability to manage stress and adapt to challenging situations. Additionally, military personnel trained in resilience skills, including the ATC model, showed better psychological outcomes, increased performance under pressure, and enhanced problem-solving abilities, as evidenced by research conducted by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.



“This practice leads to better emotional regulation, more constructive responses to life events, and enhanced personal and professional resilience,” said Joe Plandowski, Integrated Prevention Advisory Group (I-PAG) Prevention Specialist and Ready & Resilient (R2) and MRT Instructor.



The MRT program also emphasizes the development of character strengths, which are vital for personal growth and effective leadership. Recognizing and utilizing one's strengths, such as courage, integrity, and kindness, empowers individuals to handle adversities more effectively and inspire the same resilience in others.



The effectiveness of MRT transcends individual benefits. “It’s been shown to significantly enhance team cohesion and operational performance. Teams led by resilience-trained leaders exhibit better communication, reduced conflict, and a supportive environment conducive to facing operational challenges. Ultimately, teams applying MRT are better equipped to handle post-deployment reintegration, reducing the incidence of stress-related disorders.”



According to Cain, BACH’s MRT lead, “Resilience training is not a one-time fix but a continuous process that requires regular practice and reinforcement.” Additionally, the evolving nature of military engagements demands that the MRT curriculum continuously adapt to address new stressors effectively.



Master Resilience Trainers are indispensable in the Army's quest to forge a resilient force. By embedding resilience into the military ethos, MRTs not only enhance individual well-being but fundamentally bolster the Army's operational readiness.



“The continued focus on MRT training and development is paramount in maintaining the psychological edge necessary for the complexities of modern military operations. Through resilience, we ensure that our soldiers are not only ready to face the battles of today but are also equipped to thrive in the uncertainties of tomorrow,” said Col. Sam Preston, BACH commander.