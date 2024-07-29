Perfect Place for Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery - Open House Welcomed

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | The Veterans Affairs of Alaska held an open house for the future site of the Interior...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | The Veterans Affairs of Alaska held an open house for the future site of the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery on the newly purchased picturesque site on a hillside overseeing the valley in Salcha, Alaska, on June 29, 2024. Veterans from the surrounding Fairbanks communities and the 168th Wing were in attendance to witness the ceremony and see the new cemetery site. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

SALCHA, Alaska—Veterans and community members from the Fairbanks surrounding communities attended the Open House of the future site for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery in Salcha, Alaska, on July 29, 2024. Governor of Alaska Mike Dunleavy and Verdie Bowen, the director of veterans affairs, spoke at the open house.



“We couldn’t have the life we do, the country, and the dreams we have without your service and help,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “The people who will be laid to rest here will be honored for their lives serving our great country. I know there has been a lot of work on this project. I want to thank all of you for your hard work. This is but one cemetery. There will be other initiatives we will continue working on for our veterans and military families. It is an honor for me to be here today to be a part of this. Sacrifices are made, and the least we can do is to provide a proper burial site for individuals who have dedicated a portion of their lives and, in many cases, their entire lives to securing this country and ensuring the dream moves on.”



The 257-acre spot is located on a hilltop off Johnson Road, about 30 miles south of Fairbanks on the Richardson Highway. Several Veterans gathered to visit with each other on top of the hillside grasslands, gazing across the mountain view, overlooking the river and Alaska’s picturesque trees.



“Fairbanks has a proud tradition of supporting the military,” said Dunleavy. “We saw the F-35s taking off from Eielson as we were driving here, and it reminds you that we have the most powerful military, and it reminds us that we need it more now more than ever. If we are going to see action in North America, it is probably going to be in this area first. Thank you to all of you who put work into this. Some of you dedicated decades to this, and others who started this process may not be here because it has taken so long. I want to thank everyone who was involved. I’m glad we are doing something great for our Vets.”



The pleasant afternoon was full of conversations, all in honor of Veterans and what peace the land holds for Alaska Veterans and their families.



“It is nice now because there is absolutely no doubt when you walk out here when the leaves are changing colors, you can see the mountains and the river, and it takes your breath away and for the people who gave their everything, what better place could there be,” said Tammie Wilson.



Veterans for Justice is a group of local Veterans who have long wanted a Veteran’s cemetery and sought the land.



During the ceremony, Wilson said, “I want to thank the Veterans for Justice. “You forget how much happens in the background. The Veterans for Justice were the ones who met every week and went to the Governor and legislature, providing them with the info they needed. We found another property, but it would have taken a long time to prepare. At that time, this property wouldn’t have been available so it is neat to see how it is meant to be. The gentleman we bought this land from is a Veteran, and he would also be able to be buried here.”



Chaplain Raymond Lowdermilk of the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, provided the Invocation. Veterans with the Vet Center and volunteers in Fairbanks spoke on behalf of their fellow Veterans.



“I think we are in a perfect position once the federal government awards the cemetery construction grant, “said Verdie Bowen, director of Alaska’s Office of Veterans Affairs. Establishing this new Veterans cemetery is a whole community effort, and once the funds arrive, we are ready to start the next phase of the project: construction.