U.S. Army Outdoors Team nets top finish at fishing competition

Courtesy Photo | Army Outdoor Team member Master Sgt. John Branch works to bring his catch into the Army Bass Boat at the National Professional Fishing Leage Tournament, held in Tennessee, July 7-12

FORT KNOX, Ky. – This month, Master Sgt. John Branch a Blackhawk helicopter repairman currently assigned to the U.S. Army Outdoors Team (AOT), U.S. Army Accessions Mission Support Battalion, U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade, tied for ninth place at the National Professional Fishing League (NFPL) Tournament held at Pickwick Lake, Tennessee July 07-12, 2024.



The Lakeland, Florida native relied on skill, dedication and a little luck to capture the team’s first top ten national finish out of 122 anglers on the lake. Branch hauled in 57 lbs. 10 oz. of fish over three days.



“After the first day of the tournament, seeing how the weights of the fish were stacking up, my teammate told me you have a shot at winning this thing,” Branch said.



The recent competition meant fishing aggressively to reel in a lunker.



“Day Two was a lot tougher,” Branch said. “I had a harder time catching better, quality fish. Toward the end of the day, I got lucky and caught a six-and-a-half-pound smallmouth bass. I was excited and that put me back into knowing I had a shot at the top 10. At that point, I knew I wasn’t going to win the event, but I could still do everything I can to have a good, high finish.”



“The NFPL is the AOT’s primary tournament circuit that we participate in,” Branch said. “They have six events throughout the year all across the country.”



The NFPL finish is a steppingstone for the AOT which represents the Army motto of Be All You Can Be.



“The competition is the biggest platform for team credibility and for us to execute our mission statement which is to market the Army as the premiere choice for military service thorough a shared love and passion of the great outdoors,” Branch said.



Pickwick Lake was the third stop of the year as anglers cast their lures for points in the competition. Each fish was weighed, and the total determined who won the event. Stop number four is at Bay City, Michigan’s Saginaw Bay, Aug 29-31.

“You can’t really get a higher competition level,” Branch said. “There are guys that fish the Bassmaster Elite Series and guys that fish the MLF Bass Pro Tour. Pretty much every angler in the field can do those things.”



Besides providing information about fishing and sharing stories of their Army experiences, the AOT strives to win at tournaments.



“The top ten finish on face value may not amount to a hill of beans,” Branch said. “But to have a finish that high against that talented of a field is an accomplishment in itself.”



The top 10 finish showcases the skill of the Soldiers on the AOT according to Branch.



“This isn’t a ‘Hey, we’re happy to be here scenario,’” Branch said. “We’re still out there competing and trying to do everything we can to win.”



“I been fishing for 37 years,” Branch said. “I was 3 when dad started getting me into it. I’ve been fishing competitively in tournaments for about five years.”



Branch relies on lots of practice to get ready for competitions. His focus is catching the big one.



“Our last day of practice I figured out that I wasn’t going to be able to win,” Branch said. “At that point, I was just going for the highest possible finish and fished as cleanly as I could.”



“My number one fishing secret is that you have to understand a fish,” Branch said. “Any time you can get them to bite, it’s luck. Whatever lure they’re biting that day is my favorite."



Branch credits fellow Army Outdoor Team member Master Sgt. Josh Watkins with helping him join the team.



“We did not know each other before but he believed I was the right guy to help the team,” Branch said. “He went way out of his way to make joining the team a possibility.”



The AOT consistently works to engage with young people to share their experiences of their military service.



“We’re the only team reaching out to that demographic and in my opinion the most important aspect of our team is simply the awareness that you have time to chase your hobbies, chase your dreams and your passions,” Branch said. Watkins and I are both prime examples of this. We both fished competitively in our off time prior being assigned to this team.”



Branch credits the Army to much of his personal and professional success.



“The Army has been the best decision I’ve made in my life,” Branch said. “It provided me with a purpose, job skill, life-long friends and it provided me with an honest and honorable way to support my family and it allowed me to serve my country.”



