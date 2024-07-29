U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

Photo By Senior Airman Brenden Beezley | Belgian Air Component Warrant Officer Roly Hartwell, 20th Squadron Transport...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brenden Beezley | Belgian Air Component Warrant Officer Roly Hartwell, 20th Squadron Transport Conversion Unit loadmaster instructor, guides a U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Rocket System on a Belgian A400M Atlas during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2024. The HIMARS was transported to Chievres Air Base, Belgium, where crews tested their ability to quickly deploy, effectively engage targets and redeploy, ensuring worldwide combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley) see less | View Image Page

U.S. and Belgian Armed Forces teamed up to conduct a High Mobility Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) training at Ramstein AB on July 29, 2024.



These HIRAIN operations allow for agile combat employment of critical weapon systems, by enabling High Mobility Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to be rapidly deployed and execute long-range precision missions.



“HIRAINs extend the operational capabilities of the HIMARS significantly because practically speaking, as far as the aircraft flies… that is added to the range of the munition being fired,” said Texas National Guard Capt. Connor McQuage, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment assistant HIRAIN planner.



During the training, two 4-133 FAR HIMARS were rapidly deployed, one by a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, and the other by a Belgian A400M Atlas.



Once the HIMARS were loaded, they were taken to Chievres Air Base, Belgium, where crews unloaded the HIMARS and performed a simulated fire exercise, demonstrating the ability to conduct operations within minutes of landing.



The A400M was first used to conduct an international joint HIRAIN exercise in December 2023, by the Belgian, Latvian and Luxembourg Armed Forces along with the U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 27th FAR.



U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Shaughnessy, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3-27 FAR, observed that multinational joint operation and said, “With numerous A400Ms in the NATO fleet and in the European Air Transport Command, this event drastically increased the number of mobility aircraft that can execute HIRAINs within NATO.”



These expansions of our capabilities directly amplify joint forces mission sets in the European theater by allowing increased flexibility and interoperability.



“Using Operation Atlantic Resolve as an example, its mission is to provide rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries,” said Texas National Guard Capt. Bryan Feurer, 4-133 FAR, lead HIRAIN planner. “By leveraging partner aircraft, stronger bonds are built as joint SOPs are developed, partner networks of pilots, maintainers and long-range precision fires personnel are established, and HIRAIN training becomes consistently implemented in NATO training cycles.”