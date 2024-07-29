All aboard! Quantico Train Station rolls toward commuter, pedestrian safety

Photo By Charles Wolf | A photo featuring the Quantico Train Station on Marine Corps Base Quantico, July 24,...... read more read more Photo By Charles Wolf | A photo featuring the Quantico Train Station on Marine Corps Base Quantico, July 24, 2024. The Quantico Train Station ’s new construction is scheduled to be completed before the start of 2025, improving the transit efficiency and commuter experience for the 6,000 daily passengers who use and pass through the station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Charles F. Wolf) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – The Quantico Train Station’s new construction is scheduled to be completed before the start of 2025, improving the transit efficiency and commuter experience for the 6,000 daily passengers who use and pass through the station.



The improvements include a pedestrian bridge that sits above the tracks, leading pedestrians to all three platforms, which are also to be extended.



“It will be nice when they get it all done, and we don’t have to wait anymore at the crosswalk for trains coming through,” said George Ramsey, a Marine Corps Community Services employee on MCBQ and frequent train passenger. “There are many, many, many times I remember getting stuck on one side or the other because of a train you weren’t expecting to come through while waiting for a train.”



Virginia Railway Express Chief Engineer Dallas Richards explained many of its new features and how it will improve the safety for commuters and pedestrians.



“The bridge includes three staircases and three elevators which will help commuters get to all three platforms safely,” said Richards, and emphasized that “both extended platforms will allow commuters to board and deboard all eight passenger cars at the same time, which will be much safer and efficient.”



The project will also add a third track, improving the fluidity between the different organizations.



Originally built in 1953, the Quantico Train Station was totally renovated by the VRE in April of 2005, and these new renovations mark the largest change to alleviate commuter congestion.



“The third track reduces delays and will give VRE, Amtrack and freight rail, the capability of using all three tracks to limit congestion,” said Brett Sanders, the CSX lead engineer.



From the start, he mentioned, the success of the project couldn’t have happened without everyone working together.