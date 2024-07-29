Chief of Staff of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army make monumental visit to Rock Island Arsenal to discuss advanced manufacturing and modernization at RIA-JMTC

Photo By Kendall Swank | Jason Bachtel, Chief Laboratory & Process Development Division at Rock Island...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | Jason Bachtel, Chief Laboratory & Process Development Division at Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, briefs Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George on foundry capabilities while watching a pour into molds. The foundry is the largest in the Department of Defense and is scheduled for modernization upgrades in 2025 and 2026. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. see less | View Image Page

Rock Island Arsenal, Ill.—Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer made history by visiting the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center to discuss the Army's priorities in advanced manufacturing and modernization.



“RIA-JMTC is vital to our nation’s ability to project strength,” George said. “The advanced manufacturing capabilities that are growing here will help us sustain the equipment our soldiers need to stealthily succeed faster and cheaper on today’s battlefield.



The visit underscored the Army’s commitment to delivering ready combat power, continuous transformation, and preparing the industrial base for future demands. During the tour, George and Weimer observed the facility’s state-of-the-art metal 3D printing technologies and a large steel pour in the foundry, highlighting RIA-JMTC's role in equipping and sustaining the Army, its Department of Defense partners and Warfighters around the world.



“Our vision is to produce high-quality, on-time readiness solutions for the warfighter while modernizing for the next fight,” Col. David Guida, RIA-JMTC commander said. “We are leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies to ensure that we can meet the demands of today’s battlefield while also preparing for the challenges of tomorrow. Our metal 3D printing capabilities allow us to produce complex components quickly and efficiently, providing the Army with the flexibility it needs to adapt to changing requirements.”



RIA-JMTC’s advanced manufacturing technology is revolutionizing how the Army can produce critical components quickly and efficiently, reducing downtime and ensuring that combat power is always at the ready. Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general and acting commander, stressed the importance of preparing the theaters and positioning the Defense Industrial Base.



“AMC is committed to proactive and continuous shaping activities aligned with Combatant Command requirements,” Mohan said. “The forward positioning of equipment, munitions, and materiel eases strategic lift requirements and reduces costs. RIA-JMTC is a critical component of this strategy, providing the advanced manufacturing capabilities necessary to support these efforts.”



The ability to rapidly produce and sustain fielded systems is crucial for maintaining operational readiness. RIA-JMTC’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, including metal 3D printing, ensure that the Defense Industrial Base can meet the demands of Army modernization and surge in support of large-scale combat operations. Tank-automotive & Armaments Command Commanding General Michael Lalor highlighted the importance of transforming the sustainment warfighting function to support future operations.



“As we prepare for large-scale combat operations within a contested environment, we can no longer rely solely on sustainment resupply capabilities provided by forward operating bases,” Lalor said. “RIA-JMTC’s advanced manufacturing capabilities are critical in ensuring that we can sustain our forces in any environment. By leveraging technologies like metal 3D printing, we can produce essential components on demand, reducing our reliance on traditional supply chains.”



The visit also emphasized the need for continuous transformation in the Army to stay ahead of potential adversaries.



“Modernization is not just about new equipment; it’s about how we equip, how we organize, and how we fight,” Weimer said. “RIA-JMTC’s efforts to transform advanced manufacturing capabilities at echelon are crucial, ensuring that our Soldiers have the tools they need to succeed. By continuously transforming and adapting, we can stay ahead of our adversaries and ensure victory on the battlefield.”



The visit concluded with a demonstration of the world’s largest hybrid-freeform additive and subtractive manufacturing machine called the Jointless Hull. The technology will revolutionize how the Army produces and repairs large, armored vehicles and aerospace parts, ensuring that equipment is always ready for action. The ability to quickly produce complex parts on demand is a significant advantage, reducing lead times and increasing operational readiness.



“Our Army is blessed to have many of the best logisticians and engineers in our country working right here at Rock Island,” George said.



The advanced manufacturing capabilities at RIA-JMTC are a testament to the Army’s commitment to modernization and readiness. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, it can ensure that the Defense Industrial Base is responsive and capable of supporting our forces in any environment. The work being done is critical to the Army’s ability to deliver ready combat power, continuously transform, and prepare for future operations. The innovations in metal 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies are ensuring that our Soldiers have the best equipment available, whenever and wherever they need it.



“The ability to produce and sustain equipment locally is a game-changer for sustainment operations,” Lalor said. “RIA-JMTC’s advanced manufacturing capabilities are critical in transforming how we support our forces, and they are a catalyst for advanced manufacturing transformation across the Army, ensuring that we are well postured for the challenges of future combat operations.”



The visit by George and Weimer to RIA-JMTC highlighted the critical role of advanced manufacturing and modernization in the Army’s strategic priorities. The center’s cutting-edge capabilities in metal 3D printing and other advanced technologies are ensuring that the Army is prepared, empowered, and ready to meet the challenges of today’s battlefield and the demands of future operations.



“We will continue to leverage advanced manufacturing technologies to meet the demands of today’s battlefield while also preparing for the challenges of tomorrow,” Guida said. “We are here to ensure that the Army is always equipped and ready to succeed, no matter the mission.”