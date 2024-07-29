Airmen from the 186 Air Refueling Wing were given the opportunity to experience flying in a KC-135 for the first time as part of an orientation flight that aims to showcase the mission of our refueling wing held at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Miss., 18 July 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Alexandria Fulton)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 09:17
|Story ID:
|477436
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen From the 186 Air Refueling Wing Participate in an Orientation Flight, by SrA Alexandria Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.