263rd Army air and Missile Defense Command awarded

The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, has been awarded the Superior Unit Award and donned its streamer on the Unit Colors, July 14, 2024 in Anderson, South Carolina.



“Since the events of September 11, 2001, a total of 6,737 service members have mobilized in support of “Operation Clear Skies” or “Operation Noble Eagle,” shared Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell, 263rd AAMDC command sergeant major. “This includes 29 battalion rotations, three of which are COMPO 1 battalions beginning with the 1-3 Air Defense Artillery, and 27 Task Force mobilizations beginning with the 32nd AAMDC.”



South Carolina Army National Guard has contributed significantly to the success of the National Capital Region mission. To date five of the nine battalion rotations have been built as detachments the 2-263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion.



Past commanders include, retired U.S. Army Col. Lynn Fischer, retired U.S. Army Col. William Driggers, retired U.S. Army Col. Richard LaRossa, U.S. Army Col. Frank Rice, retired U.S. Army Col. James Peake, retired U.S. Army Col. Donnie Wilson, U.S. Army Col. Stephen Walker, and current Task Force Commander U.S. Army Col. Ryan Price.



“Over the past 22 years a total of 56 Battalion and Task Force rotations have been conducted and to date only two Superior Unit Awards have been approved. This award making history as being the first,” added Powell.



In May of 2024, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, commander 263rd AAMDC and Powell, had the opportunity to present the Award to the 1-265 ADA Battalion, Florida Army National Guard.



The 263rd AAMDC has the 16th longest lineage in the United States military dating back to 1756 and is a highly decorated unit with campaign streamers dating back to the Revolutionary War.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 09:07 Story ID: 477434 Location: ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 263rd Army air and Missile Defense Command awarded, by MAJ William Duvall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.