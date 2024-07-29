Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez Visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples

On July 26, 2024, Dr. Lester Martínez-López, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, visited U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy for a comprehensive tour and all hands call with the staff. The visit underscored the significance of the hospital’s mission in maintaining military readiness and showcased the exceptional talent at the facility.



During the visit, CAPT Raynese Roberts, Director, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, provided Dr. Martínez-López a detailed overview of the hospital's operations and capabilities. She highlighted the hospital's critical role to maintain a medically ready force and a ready medical force while also caring for non-uniformed beneficiaries in the area.



While touring the facility, Dr. Martínez-López engaged directly with staff and patients where he gained additional insight into the daily operations and challenges faced by staff and patients in Naples. His interest in the well-being of all medical professionals and patients was evident throughout the visit.



At an all-hands call, Dr. Martínez-López answered questions about the Military Healthcare System (MHS), specifically the relationship and interactions of the Services with the Defense Health Agency, the impacts of reduced manning levels across the MHS enterprise, and he spoke optimistically about future year budgets while acknowledging the fiscal challenges of this fiscal year. Dr. Martinez-Lopez presented his command coin to four individuals as recognition for their exemplary contributions and dedicated

service. The recipients were Lieutenant Ethan Amdahl, Medical Service Corps; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Petty Officer Celence Menchaca; Mr. Todd Folts; and Ms. Lucia Perrotta.



The visit by Dr. Martínez-López highlighted the critical role of U.S. Naval Hospital Naples in supporting the health and readiness of the military community and reinforced the Department of Defense's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare to service members and their families in the Navy European Africa Region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 08:36 Story ID: 477433 Location: IT Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez Visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, by Todd D Folts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.