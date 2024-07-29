Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities

PAPA AIR BASE, Hungary – The 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons alongside the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, participated in the bilateral training exercise Jolly Vihar 24 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 15 - 27, 2024.





The 56th RQS deployed three HH-60G Pave Hawks and over 80 personnel to participate in Exercise Jolly Vihar 24 to practice combined search and rescue and personnel recovery with Hungarian forces.





“Jolly Vihar 24 is a two week exercise focused on training to work with our NATO allies,” said Staff Sgt. Ian Miners, 56th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator. “We are training to have that foundation built to work alongside our partners.”





The exercise is designed to rehearse combat search and rescue, personnel recovery and weapons and terminal employment while practicing integration with NATO allies and partners, notably, Hungarian forces. The participating units during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 include the 56th and 57th RQS, the 56th RGS, Norwegian special forces, Swedish Rangers and Hungarian Defense Forces.





“Rather than conducting large scenarios, we conducted several mini scenarios,” said Miners. “Doing this will maximize the amount of training for combat search and rescue.”





Exercise Jolly Vihar 24 allowed the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons to integrate with Hungarian partners, bolstering the capabilities of both U.S. and NATO allies. The 56th RGS, 56th and 57th RQS have participated in Exercise Jolly Vihar with Hungarian partners since 2022.





“The goals we want to achieve by working with our NATO partners and allies are really keyed to integration,” said Miners.





Training with NATO allies and partners in exercises like Jolly Vihar strengthens partnerships, reduces tensions between nations and helps address potential conflicts before they start.





“The training we are conducting is seamless,” said Miners. “Everyone has a specific and high training standard, so when we integrate we become a well-oiled machine”

