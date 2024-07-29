Irreversible Momentum: AMC WEPTAC 2024 highlights the crucial Role of GAMSS and 515 AMOW in Indo-Pacific Operations

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii -- Senior leaders and tacticians across the Air Mobility Command participated in the AMC Weapons and Tactics Conference at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 19, 2024.



The theme of this year’s WEPTAC was “Irreversible Momentum,” with a focus on exercise Mobility Guardian 25. Irreversible Momentum is about driving forward with determination and resolve, setting ambitious goals, and achieving them with unwavering commitment. Air Mobility Command is dedicated to ensuring the United States can meet the complex challenges faced with near-peer adversaries and within highly contested environments.



Tacticians around the organization gathered to decide key topics from around the command and provide tactical-level solutions for the AMC commander, Gen. Mike Minihan, in addition to other senior leaders.



Maneuver of the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS) was one key topic discussed. AMC staff nominated U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryce Grier, former 731st Air Mobility Squadron director of operations, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Adrian Nuanes, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander’s action group chief, to lead a mission-focused working group during the conference.



Grier and Nuanes strategically organized subject matter experts within AMC, Pacific Air Forces, air mobility operations wings, air mobility liaison officers, and contingency response wings to maximize training and education of the GAMSS enterprise.



“It was amazing to see that GAMSS is no longer an assumption when it comes to operational planning and future efforts,” said Nuanes. “To see GAMSS participation [in WEPTAC] grow from being a sidebar three years ago to participating in a working group last year to now having a mission focused working group dedicated to our enterprise was phenomenal.”



Air mobility support is the command and control, aerial port, and maintenance ground support provided to air mobility forces operating around the world. Mobility support is provided by permanent enroute support locations, as well as deployable forces capable of augmenting the fixed enroute locations or establishing new enroute locations. The combination of these fixed locations, as well as the mobile forces, is what makes up GAMSS.



Additionally, the system provides several capabilities that are paramount to setting the theater, time-phased force deployment data movements, and joint reception, staging onward movement, and integration.



Acting as an in-place combat wing, the role of the AMOW is to allow the flow of aircraft and equipment, to catch follow on forces, and provide aircraft and logistical support to other services, Allies, and partners across the Indo-Pacific.



“Participating in the AMC WEPTAC was an invaluable experience for us to showcase the critical role the AMOW plays to ensure the success of rapid global mobility,” said Col. Tyler Robertson, 515 AMOW deputy commander. “The 515 AMOW is just one piece of the GAMSS enterprise, however it is the most forward, dispersed, and theater-integrated AMC force in the Indo-Pacific.”



GAMSS enables the forward posture of AMC forces to execute joint force requirements. This system gives commanders tailorable options; by providing flexibility to expand or contract the system depending on the mission and situation, through the leveraging of Airmen, operating locations, and mission partners and allies to continue receiving and deploying forces to scale the air transport capability in theater. Air mobility teams stemming from the AMOW provide additional advantages in expansion of theater operations and moveable nodes within the GAMSS enterprise.



Minihan refers to irreversible momentum as the ability to rise to the occasion and grow stronger than any challenges faced. With the spirit of irreversible momentum behind them, AMC and the Airmen within gear up for exercise Mobility Guardian 25, where they aim to demonstrate a more-than-ready, integrated, and agile force. The GAMSS enterprise is a major logistical footprint on the U.S. Air Force’s side in the competition for global power.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 20:55 Story ID: 477411 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Irreversible Momentum: AMC WEPTAC 2024 highlights the crucial Role of GAMSS and 515 AMOW in Indo-Pacific Operations, by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.