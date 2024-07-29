Maj. Gen. Howay Bids Farewell as Brig. Gen. Simmering Assumes Command of Division East

Photo By Capt. Joselyn Sydnor | Maj. Gen. Bryan Howay, right, passes the unit colors of First Army Division East to...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Joselyn Sydnor | Maj. Gen. Bryan Howay, right, passes the unit colors of First Army Division East to Maj. Gen. William A. Ryan III, acting commander of First Army, during a change of command ceremony at Brooks Field on Fort Knox, Kentucky, July 25, 2024, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commanding officer to another. During the ceremony Brig. Gen. Michael J. Simmering assumed command of First Army Division East. (U.S. Army photo by Renee Rhodes) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. - First Army Division East bid farewell to Maj. Gen. Bryan M. Howay, the outgoing commander of Division East, and welcomed Brig. Gen. Michael J. Simmering, the incoming commander, in a change of command ceremony at Brooks Field on July 25.



“I am thankful to be here, so blessed to be given this opportunity, and so happy to have stuck around this long. Today marks nearly four years of time wearing the beautiful Block A,” said Howay.



Howay first came to First Army as the deputy commanding general for Division West at Fort Cavazos in 2020. He then became the deputy commanding general for Division East in 2021. Early in 2023, Howay was asked by Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes, the former commanding general of Division East and First Army, to be the acting commander of the division.



On June 14, 2023, Howay officially took command of Division East. He is the only reserve component Soldier and commander to serve in an active-duty billet in recent military history.



“At first, I was just happy to have a seat at the table. But then I realized the impact I could have across the entire Army while sitting in this seat,” said Howay.



First Army and its divisions, Division East and Division West, have a specific mission: to train and enable reserve components. Members of the organization at every level partner with Army National Guard and Army Reserve units to provide trained and ready units for combatant commands worldwide. For Division East specifically, this includes partnerships with over 4,800 units across 27 states and territories.



“To be an Army senior leader, and to have the understanding of how to train other senior formations, is not an insignificant task,” said Landes. “It takes reps and sets of doing it at the senior levels and a willingness to take your humility pill and realize you still have a lot to learn to become an expert at it. That’s what Bryan did.”



Maj. Gen. William A. Ryan III, acting commander of First Army, expressed a similar sentiment during the award ceremony for Howay and his wife for their service at Division East.



“One word comes to mind and that word is stewardship,” said Ryan. “Ownership is when you take possession of something. Stewardship is when we take it and make it better. I can’t think of a better example of stewardship over the last three years inside Division East and for the last year as the commanding general.”



Ryan presided over the ceremony, including the symbolic passing of the colors from the outgoing to the incoming division commander. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that symbolizes the formal transfer of authority from one commander to another.



“Bryan, thank you for your service, your leadership, and on a personal level, your teamwork and friendship to me. The First Army team and our partners’ loss today is Poland’s 2nd Corps gain. They will be in great hands as you assume your new role as their deputy commanding general,” said Ryan.



During his remarks, Ryan welcomed Simmering into First Army.



“Besides some new acronyms we have inside First Army, I know you won't miss a beat as you assume this critical role and work with these great soldiers to ‘train for combat’ and enable our partners' readiness,” said Ryan.



Simmering comes to First Army Division East from Fort Moore, Ga., where he served as the United States Armor School Commandant and the Chief of Armor. His assignment prior to that was Deputy Commanding General (Operations) for 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas.



“I was taught a long time ago that ‘leadership is a privilege,’ and in our profession, it’s the highest privilege we can bestow,” said Simmering. “All I can say is that I'll do my best to live up to those expectations, and I will do everything possible to make myself worthy of being called your commander.”



Simmering expressed his understanding of the division’s mission and its importance to the Total Army. Although this is his first position at First Army, Simmering has led or been a senior leader in organizations with the mission to enable and train other units at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk and National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.



“I've always known there is nothing of note that our Army accomplishes with only its active component formations,” said Simmering. “The Total Army—in fact, the bulk of our Army—is in the Guard and Reserve. Their success is the Army's success.”



As First Army Division East moves forward under new leadership, it remains dedicated to its mission of preparing and enabling reserve component units for Total Army readiness.