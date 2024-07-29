Canoe Clash: MCBH co-hosts 2024 John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – The flightline near Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Hangar 101 was bustling with excitement as local residents and service members came together for the 2024 John D. Kaupiko Regatta, July 16, 2024. Hosted in collaboration with the Hui Nalu Canoe Club, this annual event has become a highlight for the community, featuring guests from Hawaii and around the Pacific.
Named in honor of John D. Kaupiko, a Hui Nalu Canoe Club member and emblematic figure of Hawaiian outrigger racing, the regatta has been hosted at MCBH since 2012. This year, 18 canoe clubs participated in a total of 45 races. Alongside the 18 canoe clubs participating, scratch teams were also allowed, consisting of teams from Headquarters Battalion, MCBH, and Exercise Rim of the Pacific participants.
“The Marine Corps brings so much energy and positive attitude,” said Katherine Kam-Ho, the president of the Hui Nalu Canoe Club. "I love it!"
Kam-Ho emphasized that the regatta brings the community and base together with a shared sense of competition, athleticism, and spirit. She expressed gratitude for being able to share the tradition of canoe racing, bringing together families and friends.
Gianny Navas, a novice racer and military spouse, started outrigger racing in April of 2024 to experience something outdoors and the Hawaiian culture, and fell in love with outrigger racing. With a background in paddleboarding, Navas felt that paddling the canoes came naturally to her and enjoys working in a competitive team environment.
“I think everyone should be a part of it, being out here,” said Navas. “You appreciate the community so much more.”
The 2022 regatta marked the event’s return to MCBH following the COVID-19 pandemic. Attracting hundreds of spectators from across the Pacific, the regatta serves as an opportunity for MCBH to engage with the local communities and strengthen relationships with outrigger racers from across the Pacific.
