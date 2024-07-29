USO Supports Back to School Brigade

Photo By Kristyn Galvan | MCCS Barstow and Bob Hope USO welcomed children of all ages to the Back to School...... read more read more Photo By Kristyn Galvan | MCCS Barstow and Bob Hope USO welcomed children of all ages to the Back to School Brigade event at McTureous Hall aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, CA. on July 24. During the event, children were provided with backpacks, school supplies, snacks, and more. Additionally, parents were able to receive information about our library, Firefighters, fingerprinting for students, and speak with representatives from the schools throughout Barstow Unified School District. see less | View Image Page

Since 2020, the United Service Organizations has supported the school supply giveaway event, also known as Back to School Brigade, at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, by providing the school supplies, including backpacks. Based out of Army National Training Center Fort Irwin, whose command support falls under the Inland Empire USO (which encompasses 22,000 square miles), the USO has many programs that support service members and their families. Last year, the Inland Empire USO gave support to almost 100,000 service members.



“Our goal is to help ease some of the pressure on the military families who we serve when it comes to preparing their kids for school,” said Brandi Elias, USO Inland Empire Area operations manager and Fort Irwin USO operations and programs manager.



The Back to School Brigade is held towards the end of summer every year, but the USO has long supported MCLB Barstow in other ways throughout the year. Such as the Coffee Connections event held for military spouses every quarter, the last of which was held on May 29, 2024.



“We will also be hosting a Murder Mystery dinner later this summer, and we are looking to support the single service members with a ‘Barracks Bash,’ where we will provide a barbeque and games after work one evening,” said Elias, who is also committed to supporting events for single service members and works regularly with Fort Irwin’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers.



The USO is a nonprofit-charitable organization that provides live entertainment, social facilities and other programs for active duty military and their families. The USO was result of multiple charitable organizations uniting in 1941, as ordered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, just before the United States entered World War II.



The USO’s mission statement is to “strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families.”



For military and civilian families who weren’t able to attend the Back to School Brigade, there may be other opportunities to get school supplies. Please contact Adam Diaz, school liaison officer, at 760-577-5854 or adam.diaz@usmc.mil, for more information.



The USO is not part of the federal government. A congressionally chartered, private organization, the USO relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations and corporations to support its activities, and is powered by a family of volunteers to accomplish our mission of connection.