I MEF Training at Production Plant Barstow

I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Maintenance Battalion based in Camp Pendleton, California, sent Marines to Marine Depot Maintenance Command Production Plant Barstow aboard the Yermo Annex at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 8 - 18, 2024, for on the job training with production plant personnel.



Marines were split into two groups, with consecutive one week of training, where they worked closely alongside PPB personnel as they worked on military vehicles. The participants included motor transport mechanics, engineer equipment mechanics, engineer equipment operators, electricians, fuel specialists and water support technicians.



Plant personnel repair vehicles to the 5th echelon, which is the highest level of maintenance in the Marine Corps', and many of the I MEF Marines were previously only trained to make 2nd echelon repairs, which typically encompasses organizational maintenance and minor repairs on ground equipment.



"The training I received at Production Plant Barstow will help me accomplish mechanical tasks at a faster pace and overall be a better mechanic," said I MEF Lance Cpl. Martin Buenogaray, engineer equipment operator.



"I have never before been able to do what we accomplished at the production plant. I gained valuable skills for repair and tear down, further than my usual job scope with the maintenance battalion," said I MEF Lance Cpl. Maria Solis, engineer equipment mechanic.



Although the training benefitted the Marines by giving them deeper knowledge and experience for their regular 2nd echelon maintenance duties, it was also beneficial to the plant personnel, who could see firsthand how their handiwork is in service of the military members.



"It was good for the people on the floor, because these Marines are who they're doing it for," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Evers, military deputy at the production plant.



