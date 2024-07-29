General George Washington recognized the need for spiritual support for his troops during times of war 249 years ago.



The Chaplain Corps was established July 29, 1775, ensuring Soldiers had access to religious services, counseling and moral guidance to help them cope with military life.



“Over the past 249 years, Chaplains have played a crucial role in providing comfort and support to service members in times of both peace and conflict, “ said Lt. Col. Kevin Daul,

Command Chaplain for Army Sustainment Command. “The Chaplain Corps embodies compassion, resilience, and dedication serving selflessly to meet the spiritual needs of those within the military community.”



To learn more about the Chaplain Corps and it’s history- to include five chaplain Medal of Honor recipients- visit https://www.army.mil/chaplaincorps.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 16:52 Story ID: 477386 Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain Corps celebrates 249th birthday, by MSG Nathan Hutchison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.