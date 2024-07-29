Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Corps celebrates 249th birthday

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    General George Washington recognized the need for spiritual support for his troops during times of war 249 years ago.

    The Chaplain Corps was established July 29, 1775, ensuring Soldiers had access to religious services, counseling and moral guidance to help them cope with military life.

    “Over the past 249 years, Chaplains have played a crucial role in providing comfort and support to service members in times of both peace and conflict, “ said Lt. Col. Kevin Daul,
    Command Chaplain for Army Sustainment Command. “The Chaplain Corps embodies compassion, resilience, and dedication serving selflessly to meet the spiritual needs of those within the military community.”

    To learn more about the Chaplain Corps and it’s history- to include five chaplain Medal of Honor recipients- visit https://www.army.mil/chaplaincorps.

