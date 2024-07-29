Moody AFB promotes rider safety

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- As summer peaks in South Georgia, more military and civilian motorcyclists are taking to the roads, inspiring both beginners and experienced bikers to enjoy the open road. With the inherent risks of motorcycling, emphasizing motorcycle safety within the military is crucial.



To enhance motorcycle safety at Moody Air Force Base, increasing awareness and accessibility of comprehensive safety training programs tailored for military riders is essential.



“Active-Duty members who operate motorcycles are mandated to receive beginners and advanced riders’ courses,” said Joe Bell, 23d Wing Safety & Occupational Health specialist. “These courses are taught by certified and experienced instructors who provide critical insight into the hazards and risks associated with motorcycle operation.”



Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is also vital for ensuring the safety of motorcycle-riding personnel. Department of Transportation (DOT) -approved jackets, pants, over-the-ankle boots, and gloves are the minimum requirements for riders and passengers.



Motorcycle safety training at Moody AFB is divided into two levels. Level one, the initial training, is provided within 30 duty days of a request. Level two training is offered within 60 days of the request but no later than one year after completing Level one training.



“Riding a motorcycle can be an exhilarating experience, but it also comes with inherent risks,” said Senior Airman Joshua James, 23d Wing Safety occupational safety technician. “To help mitigate these risks and promote safe riding practices, the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) offers a variety of rider education programs designed for riders of all skill levels.”



A GMSP course aims to enhance motorcyclists’ knowledge of safety issues and provide life-saving training that can significantly reduce the likelihood of being involved in a crash.



The most popular Georgia motorcycle rider course offered by the GMSP is the Motorcycle Basic Riders Course (BRC), ideal for new riders. This course includes approximately five hours of classroom instruction and 10 hours of hands-on riding instruction, spread over two or three sessions. Participants are provided with motorcycles and helmets during the course, and upon successful completion, graduates earn a 90-day Motorcycle License Test Waiver, allowing them to bypass the written and riding portions of the motorcycle license application for 90 days from the course completion date.



For those who already possess basic riding skills but wish to refresh their knowledge or obtain a 90-day Motorcycle License Test Waiver, the GMSP offers the Motorcycle Basic Riders Course 2 License Waiver (BRC2LW). This course features an informal classroom component discussing safety concepts based on past riding experiences and current knowledge, as well as on-cycle skills evaluation using the participant’s own motorcycle.



Advanced riders looking to enhance their skills and risk-assessment abilities can benefit from the Advanced Riders Course (ARC). This one-day course includes a brief classroom section with interactive activities focused on improving perception and hazard awareness, as well as a range of exercises designed to refine basic skills and crash avoidance techniques, emphasizing braking and cornering proficiency.



“Regardless of skill level, wearing protective gear, anticipating the actions of others, identifying cues that help predict how other motorists and pedestrians will act on the roadway, and enhancing your visibility can lower your risk of accident,” Bell said. “Furthermore, as a rider, you can lower your exposure to risk by searching the entire sight view of traffic for potential dangers and hazards, always signaling your intentions. Focusing on riding and adjusting your speed and the space around your motorcycle based on visibility, road, and traffic conditions can mean life or death.”



For more information contact 23d Wing Safety at 229- 257- 3776 or visit dds.georgia.gov or call 678-413-8400.

