34 DSB and 811 OD Co Conduct Patching Ceremony

Camp Arifjan, Kuwait – The 34th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), based out of Chicago, along with the 811th Ordnance Company (OD Co), headquartered in Rainelle, WV, conducted a patching ceremony on June 8 during their deployment to the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility.

Over the course of their deployment, Soldiers from the 34th DSB and 811th OD Co have conducted operations in Jordan in support of Operation Spartan Shield. They can now permanently wear their respective patches on their right sleeve below the American flag. This is more commonly known as the combat patch.

The history of wearing the patch of a unit in which a Soldier had previously served in combat is a tradition that dates back to World War II. Soldiers would transfer the patch of a previous unit after they had been transferred to a new unit as a form of remembrance and to show they were combat veterans. The Department of the Army adopted this tradition in 1945.

The combat patch is one of the few widely recognized Army awards and is a mark of dedication and distinction. It makes a Soldier who has deployed in defense of their country instantaneously recognizable.

The 34th DSB deployed to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility in early 2024 to provide mission command of theater distribution under the direction of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command to provide tactical daily expeditionary sustainment that enables freedom of action, extended operational reach and prolonged endurance in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

The 811th OD Co deployed to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility in late 2023 to conduct operations within the region.

