2024 (17) 2023 (13) 2022 (19) 2021 (5) 2020 (6) 2019 (19) 2018 (20) 2017 (13) 2016 (35) 2015 (40) 2014 (27) 2013 (17) Balancing Contracts and Contests: The Dual Life of a Bodybuilding Mom

Glenda Canty effortlessly balances two distinct roles with precision: by day, she oversees the allocation of Civil Works contracts for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District as a Contracting Officer and the Civil Works Section Chief. However, as the sun sets, Canty shifts her focus to a markedly different arena: competitive women’s figure bodybuilding.



A 22-year retired U.S. Army master sergeant, Canty didn’t always prioritize fitness, but her love for competition led her to pursue bodybuilding and leadership, qualities that seamlessly transitioned into her civilian life.



“I have always been interested in competing,” said Canty, reflecting on her journey that began four years ago while living in Omaha, Nebraska. “I found a coach and decided to do a ‘bucket list’ competition. I was warned that it’s a very addictive hobby, which is true.”



With an impressive track record boasting eight first-place and two second-place medals, Canty dedicates her early mornings and some nights to rigorous training and preparation for her next triumph. A typical day for Canty when preparing for a competition starts at 4 a.m. with a gym workout, enabling her to arrive at work by 6:30 a.m. to fulfill her demanding role as a Contracting Officer.



“I have very long days,” said Canty. “I like my job. It has its challenges, and there’s always something to learn. I have one of the busiest sections because of the complexity, and in some cases, the quick turnaround of my projects and the number of customers I have. I also have my share of unique projects which brings on another level of challenges. However, I have a good team and very supportive leadership, and that helps a lot.”



Despite her busy schedule, Canty manages to fit in cardio during lunch and in the evenings after work.



"I enjoy the challenge and discipline that competition demands," said Canty.



Each competition presents unique hurdles, requiring around six months of intensive training and strict dietary adherence, which Canty finds challenging due to her self-proclaimed passion for food. Nevertheless, she said she views each competition as an opportunity for personal growth, which motivates her to continue.



“Working out is a great stress reliever, and competing allows me to see changes in my physique that I never imagined,” said Canty.



As a mother of three—Tiara Ramsey, 24, Chris Ramsey, 23, and AJ, 9—Canty also sees bodybuilding as a chance to model discipline and health for her children.



“My kids inspire me to be a better person in general, and I feel like competing allows them to see a different level of discipline and commitment to something,” said Canty. “They also understand the importance of being healthy and what a healthy lifestyle can do for someone.”



Canty’s children serve as her accountability partners, ensuring she maintains focus on her diet and fitness regimen. Her daughter, Tiara, occasionally joins her for workouts, and the two have competed together in competitions.



“They really motivate me to stay on track, because I like to cheat on my meals sometimes,” said Canty.



Tiara, who is a student trainee in the District’s Contracting Division, was inspired to follow in her mom’s footsteps and pursue bodybuilding.



“Seeing that your mom can do something that most people her age aren’t doing makes me want to do it,” said Tiara. “We’ve looked up to her for a long time because she’s so hardworking.”



Both Tiara and Chris have achieved success in professional competitions, earning first-place medals. Tiara excelled in her initial competition and was selected to compete in the Junior Olympia in Las Vegas in 2022.



“I think the fact they have jumped on board and done so well is pretty exciting for me,” said Canty. “To see them being recognized on stage by some of the best in the sport makes me proud.”



In addition to competing alongside her daughter in a bodybuilding competition this fall, Canty will embark on her next endeavor: pursuing a Ph.D. in strategic leadership at Liberty University starting this August.



“I enjoy helping people,” said Canty. “I also love leadership, and I feel like this degree will open me up to more opportunities in the leadership realm on a larger scale.”



When it comes to pursuing passions and dreams, Canty offers this advice: “Life is short. Do it and don’t think you can’t because it’s hard. You don’t want to look back and say, ‘I wish I would have.’ The outcome is usually much greater than the challenge and the frustration that you have when you are going through it, and you’ll look back and see that it was worth it.”

