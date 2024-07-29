Redleg 6 signing In, Brig. Gen. Francis becomes the 57th Field Artillery Commandant

Photo By Judith Oman | Brig. Gen. Alric "Ric" Francis became the 57th Field Artillery Commandant in a dual...... read more read more Photo By Judith Oman | Brig. Gen. Alric "Ric" Francis became the 57th Field Artillery Commandant in a dual assumption of responsibility ceremony alongside Col. Glenn Henke, the Air Defense Artillery Commandant, in front of McNair Hall on Fort Sill hosted by Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill on July 30. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (July 30, 2024)—Brig. Gen. Alric “Ric” Francis became the 57th Field Artillery Commandant in a dual assumption of responsibility ceremony alongside Col. Glenn Henke, the Air Defense Artillery Commandant, in front of McNair Hall on Fort Sill on July 30.



“Gentlemen, you are charged with leading at the forefront of an unprecedented growth, modernization, transformation and prioritization of the Army’s two greatest branches today– the Field Artillery and the Air Defense Artillery,” said Maj. Gen. Winston “Phil” Brooks, the commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. “And as the deputy commanding generals of Team Lawton/Fort Sill, you will assist me in our most sacred duty as senior leaders– taking care of the Soldiers, Marines, Airmen, civilians and families here at Fort Sill.”



With the unwavering support of his wife Alicia and their youngest son Jerimiah, Francis stood ready to accept the responsibility of Field Artillery Commandant. The custodian of the colors, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fluharty, the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the Field Artillery, passed the colors to Brooks, who in turn passed them to Francis in a public demonstration of trust and confidence in continuing the mission.



“It is an honor to stand before you today as the 57th Field Artillery Commandant. I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence that have been placed in me to lead this esteemed institution,” said Francis. “As we look to the future, I am filled with a sense of purpose and determination. Our mission remains clear: to provide timely, accurate and responsive fire support to our maneuver forces at echelon, ensuring their success on the battlefield.”



Francis graduated from Appalachian State University in 1995 and received his commission in the Field Artillery. Before arriving at Fort Sill, he was the Deputy Commanding General (Operations) for the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas. He is married to Alicia Francis and they have four children: Joellyn, Jaylen, Kaitlyn and Jeremiah.



“Our strength lies not only in our capabilities but in our people. To the Soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers of the Field Artillery, you are the secret sauce of the Army,” said Francis. “Your dedication, professionalism and steadfast commitment inspire me every day. I am committed to supporting you to ensure you have the training, resources and opportunities you need to succeed. Your well­ being and development are my top priorities.”



The standard is the standard. King of Battle! Let's roll!