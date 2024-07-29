Fort Sill MWR holds first Diamond Run since 2017

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 29, 2024) – The Fort Sill MWR held the 39th Diamond Run July 27 on post, seven years after the last Diamond Run in 2017. Over 540 Soldiers, veterans, Families, and local Lawton-Fort Sill residents attended the event, with 488 actively participating in the run.



“The return of the Diamond Run is important because of the memories Fort Sill patrons have of the long-standing tradition of the Diamond Brigade run,” said Col. Stephen Walker, the 75th Field Artillery Brigade commander. “We are really excited for the return of the Diamond Run after the past seven years without it.”



Participants were able to do a 5k walk or run, a 1 mile walk or run, or a 5k ruck march where they would carry a ruck sack weighing 10 to 20 pounds. The public event attracted Soldiers from each battalion in the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, as well as local community members and veterans.



“We just like to support what you guys do,” said Fernando Escalante, a local retired veteran. Escalante retired as a 1st Sergeant and now works on Fort Sill as a civilian DoD employee.



The event kicked off the 75th Field Artillery Brigade’s “Diamond Week”, a series of sports competitions and activities, culminating with a brigade Family Day on August 2. The brigade’s Family Day will include static displays of the brigade’s military vehicles and equipment, informational booths from various on post organizations, food and music, said Walker. Diamond Week aims to bolster morale and esprit de corps amongst the Soldiers in the brigade and strengthen the bonds between them and their Families.



The Fort Sill USO is supporting the Diamond Brigade’s Family Day picnic, providing food and beverages to Soldiers and their Families. “We hope to have a great turnout to celebrate the accomplishments of the brigade over this past year,” said Walker.

