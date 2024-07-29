Down East Horizon Visits the 101st

MAINE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Me. (July 22, 2024) – For the past three years Technical Sergeant Kaitlyn Field, a Financial Technician with the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor Maine, has been involved with planning and escorting the group of kids from Down East Horizons to tour the base. Field, who also works with DEHI, began the tours when she started a full time position out on the base.



Down East Horizons is an organization that assists and supports individuals with developmental disabilities, allowing them to participate in the community and live fulfilling lives. These tours allow the participants to get close looks at the aircraft and facilities. DEHI is dedicated to supporting their participants through advocacy and education efforts with families, in the legislature, and in the community.



Master Sergeant Evan McDaniel, the Military Pay Supervisor expressed pride in the effort Field put forth with arranging and leading the tours.. “Top to bottom she does it all and does a fantastic job with the community outreach.”



Different areas on the base were set up for the tour group to visit. One of the wing’s KC135R’s was visited in the hangar as well as the dig site with CE and a tour of the firehouse. The participants look forward to the tours and being able to see the aircraft up close. They have reached out during Veteran’s Day, making cards and cookies as a thank you for allowing them the opportunity to visit the base. Eventually Field hopes to include the adults in the DEHI program to have the chance to visit the base as well.



Field expressed desire to continue these tours in the future and enjoys being able to share what the Wing does with the community. “It’s a community outreach opportunity. We’re establishing ourselves with the community and also giving them an opportunity to experience things they may never have been able to otherwise.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 Story ID: 477319 This work, Down East Horizon Visits the 101st, by SSgt Michelle Hopkins