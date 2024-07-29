Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Down East Horizon Visits the 101st

    Down East Horizons visits the 101st

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Michelle Hopkins | Students with Down East Horizons pose for a photo during a guided tour at the 101st...... read more read more

    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michelle Hopkins 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    MAINE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Me. (July 22, 2024) – For the past three years Technical Sergeant Kaitlyn Field, a Financial Technician with the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor Maine, has been involved with planning and escorting the group of kids from Down East Horizons to tour the base. Field, who also works with DEHI, began the tours when she started a full time position out on the base.

    Down East Horizons is an organization that assists and supports individuals with developmental disabilities, allowing them to participate in the community and live fulfilling lives. These tours allow the participants to get close looks at the aircraft and facilities. DEHI is dedicated to supporting their participants through advocacy and education efforts with families, in the legislature, and in the community.

    Master Sergeant Evan McDaniel, the Military Pay Supervisor expressed pride in the effort Field put forth with arranging and leading the tours.. “Top to bottom she does it all and does a fantastic job with the community outreach.”

    Different areas on the base were set up for the tour group to visit. One of the wing’s KC135R’s was visited in the hangar as well as the dig site with CE and a tour of the firehouse. The participants look forward to the tours and being able to see the aircraft up close. They have reached out during Veteran’s Day, making cards and cookies as a thank you for allowing them the opportunity to visit the base. Eventually Field hopes to include the adults in the DEHI program to have the chance to visit the base as well.

    Field expressed desire to continue these tours in the future and enjoys being able to share what the Wing does with the community. “It’s a community outreach opportunity. We’re establishing ourselves with the community and also giving them an opportunity to experience things they may never have been able to otherwise.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 08:24
    Story ID: 477319
    Location: MAINE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Down East Horizon Visits the 101st, by SSgt Michelle Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Down East Horizons visits the 101st

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    dehi
    bangot maine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download