A guide to PCSing with your dog

    A guide to PCSing with a dog

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.30.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced new requirements for dogs entering the United States, effective August 1, 2024.

    The key changes are that all dogs must be at least six months of age, deemed healthy upon arrival, vaccinated, microchipped, and accompanied by necessary veterinary documents. Additionally, they must travel with a CDC Dog Import Form receipt, available on the CDC's website.

    For specific details on your pet’s import requirements, visit the CDC’s dog import requirement page.
    These CDC changes are the most recent adjustment to the permanent change of station process for pets. Changes like these emphasize the importance of being proactive when planning your pet's PCS.

    Another notable update to the pet PCS process was introduced this year. As of January 1, 2024, the Department of Defense has implemented a reimbursement program for pet transportation costs. Check out this article by the Air Force’s Personnel Center for more information about your entitlements. (https://dvidshub.net/r/hgws82)

    To see all the updated policies and tips for shipping pets on the Patriot Express to include crate requirements, potential risks, fees and other travel guidelines visit the Air Mobility Command’s pet travel page. (https://dvidshub.net/r/cc6bl8)

