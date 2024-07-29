Multilateral Peacekeeping Khaan Quest 24 kicks off with opening ceremony

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia – Khaan Quest 2024 kicked off at the Five Hills Training Facility near Ulaanbaatar as soldiers from the Mongolian Armed Forces hosted United Nations participants from 20 different countries at the opening ceremony July 27, 2024.



Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise designed to promote regional peace and security. The event features both command post and field training exercises focused on reinforcing UN standards across the forces and unilateral understanding. This year, realistic scenario-based training concentrated on peacekeeping operations with realistic training scenarios involving humanitarian organizations and host nation partners.



Opening remarks were given by Mongolian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff, Maj. Gen. S. Ganbyamba, Member of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia, Honorable S. Byambatsogtu, U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia, Richard Buangan, and USARPAC Deputy Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Scott Winter.



“I firmly believe that the success of Mongolian peacekeepers can be attributed to the Khaan Quest peace support operations exercise,” said Ganbyamba. “These exercises seamlessly and completely catch the proficiency, knowledge, experience, discipline and endurance of our peacekeepers.”



This year marks the 21st iteration of Khaan Quest. Over 900 participants took part in the exercise from the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam. More than just training, participants were encouraged to partake in multicultural events and forge friendships.



Maj. Gen. Scott Winter stated, “Our commitment to peace and security stands unwavering. Khaan Quest 24 reaffirms our dedication to upholding international law, protecting human rights, and maintain global stability. The bonds we forge here through shared challenges and triumphs will strengthen our collective ability to face future crises.”



The opening ceremony featured traditional Mongolian music and a dance performance, along with soldiers in ceremonial garb. “Peacekeeping serves an essential purpose around the world. Peacekeeping demands the same level of discipline, skill, knowledge, and leadership that we demand of our troops during wartime,” said Ambassador Buangan. “That is why we support and participate in Khaan Quest, to collectively prepare ourselves for an unknown future where peace is the ultimate goal.”



For more information about Khaan Quest, please visit the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/khaanquest.”

