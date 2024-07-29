Homegrown: El Pasoans Call to Service in the Korean War

Photo By Sgt. Charlie Duke | Command Sgt Maj. James L. Light, 1st Armored Division Senior Enlisted Advisor, meets...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Charlie Duke | Command Sgt Maj. James L. Light, 1st Armored Division Senior Enlisted Advisor, meets and greets veterans and other attendees at the Korean War Exhibition, held at the El Paso Museum of History, July 27, 2024. The museum unveiled the new exhibit, “El Paso’s Homegrown: The Korean War,” which honors Korean War veterans and highlights the experiences of El Pasoans during and after the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charlie Duke) see less | View Image Page

EL PASO, Texas -

The El Paso Museum of History unveiled a new exhibit, "El Paso's Homegrown: The Korean War," which highlights the experiences of El Pasoans during and after the Korean War. The exhibit's preview and opening took place on July 27, 2024, at the museum

in downtown El Paso.



"El Paso's Homegrown: The Korean War" is an original exhibition dedicated to exploring El Pasoans and the Korean War. The war began on July 25, 1950, when the North Korean People's Army crossed the 38th Parallel, which divides Korea into North and South. It ended on July 27, 1953, after the signing of the Armistice agreement.



The war produced Medal of Honor recipients like Victor H. Espinoza, born in El Paso on July 15, 1929, enlisted in the Army and assigned to the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, seeing his unit pinned down by an enemy machine gun position, singlehandedly took down machinegun position and its crew, inspiring his unit to secure the strongpoint against all odds.



Michael Aboud, an El Paso native whose father is a Korean War veteran, said, "It is really special that El Paso recognizes the efforts of all military veterans, especially in Korea. But of course, it has the same significance for all of our services around the world."



"Korea was a tough issue, mainly because it was decided politically. So, the Korean War veterans, including my dad, didn't quite get recognition for what they did, so having this kind of event to recognize them is great. It's very powerful and a great honor for them," said Aboud.



Aboud's father was a photographer in the Navy during the Korean War, and the exhibit featured a display dedicated to his service during the war.



"It's a great honor to have my dad here; he was proud of his service, and it's great to have him recognized along with all [the other El Pasoans]," Aboud said.



The exhibit showcases multiple facets of El Pasoans' experiences, from their service abroad to their personal lives here as ordinary citizens called upon to serve in a distant land.



Command Sergeant Major James L. Light, the 1st Armored Division senior enlisted advisor, was the guest speaker at the occasion. He spoke to express the exhibit's significance to the younger generations in attendance and its importance to the community.



"It is important to do this event in this museum, take a look at the exhibits here, and get our young people to understand the sacrifice [of our veterans]. It is a great opportunity for all of us to learn about what these people experienced," said Light. It is important to have a population that is willing to stand up and fight when they are able."



The exhibit will be on display through July 2025 and is the latest in the ongoing series "El Paso's Homegrown," which began in 2022 with an exhibit about El Pasoans and World War II.



The El Paso Museum of History (EPMH) is one of three city-operated museums, along with the El Paso Museum of Art and the El Paso Museum of Archaeology. EPMH was established in 1974 as the Cavalry Museum but quickly served a scope and purpose beyond its title and began to serve as a local and regional history museum. The museum's name was officially changed to the El Paso Museum of History in 1980.