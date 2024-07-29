U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a Public Meeting for Río Aibonito project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Caribbean District and the Municipality of Aibonito invite residents, business owners and local agencies of Aibonito to participate in a public meeting on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Salón de la Legislatura Municipal in Aibonito’s City Hall.



The meeting will be transmitted simultaneously in the municipality’s Facebook page. During the meet up, agency representatives will gather general comments, questions or concerns from the community and local agencies. The federal agency also wants to assess potential alternatives concerning the project.



USACE Caribbean District Civil Works Section Chief, Eng. Kiomy Lamb, invited the community, residents, and business owners in the vicinity of the project to join and participate in this public meeting. “As we begin with the initial steps for this project, is important to gather input from our public to learn about their concerns and how has flooding impacted them in order for the Corps to look into possible alternatives moving forward.”, stated Lamb.



The Río Aibonito Project, currently under the Continuous Authorities Program (CAP) Section 205, will look to provide flood risk reduction for the Municipality of Aibonito to allow continued access to critical infrastructure during flood events. Severe flooding also causes property damage to homes and businesses as well as presents a life safety threat to the residents living in flood prone areas of the Municipality of Aibonito.

