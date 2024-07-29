Imperial Brigade welcomes former commander for leadership session

Photo By Sgt. JaDarius Duncan | Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph P. DeAntona speaks to battalion and battery command...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. JaDarius Duncan | Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph P. DeAntona speaks to battalion and battery command teams across the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during an Officer Leadership Professional Development session about employing new equipment in rapidly changing environments at Fort Bliss, Texas, on July 16. The session emphasized the importance of adaptability and innovation in current military operations. see less | View Image Page

EL PASO, Texas – The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade welcomed back a familiar face for a Leadership Professional Development (LPD) session. Col. (Ret.) Joseph P. DeAntona, who commanded the brigade from 2008 to 2010, returned on July 16 to share insights from his military career.



The LPD brought together leaders from across the formation, including battery, battalion, and brigade levels, to discuss the unique challenges facing the ADA community. DeAntona drew from his experience a battery commander, where he prepared his unit to test the Patriot missile system's precision and lethality. He recounted how plans for controlled testing shifted to real-life deployment in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.



DeAntona noted significant growth in air and missile defense over the past decade. “The soldiers and capabilities are not only relevant but imperative to what our nation is doing across the globe,” he said. “Every conversation starts with air defense.”



During his visit toured key units of the brigade. At the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (2-43 ADA), he met with Lt. Col. Ralph Merrill, battalion commander, to discuss the updated user interface system of ADA, highlighting ADA modernization efforts. He then visited Battery A, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (A-2 THAAD); Capt. Victoria Roman, the battery commander, and her soldiers provided overview of the THAAD capability systems and capabilities.



DeAntona praised the brigade’s high standards, noting the pride among soldiers. “Talking to soldiers and commanders about retention, the success was clear,” he said. “Young soldiers spoke about their roles with genuine pride. It was impressive to see.”



Col. J. Brennon Kavanaugh, 11th ADA brigade commander, highlighted the value of DeAntona’s visit. He emphasized that learning from the experiences of past leaders is essential for the brigade’s growth and effectiveness.



The 11th ADA Brigade’s mission is to rapidly deploy forces worldwide to provide air and missile defense protection and to carry out modernization efforts for the Army. This LPD session showcased the brigade’s dedication to maintaining readiness and advancing technology in support of global operations.



