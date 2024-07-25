Senior Airman Rachel Heath: Aiming High

Photo By Senior Airman Spencer Kanar | Col. Michael Power (left), 377th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Spencer Kanar | Col. Michael Power (left), 377th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper (right), 377 ABW command chief, pose for a photo with Senior Airman Rachael Heath (middle), 377th Healthcare Operations Squadron resource management technician, during an award presentation ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 15, 2024. Heath was selected as one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2024, which recognizes Airmen for their achievements and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar) see less | View Image Page

Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. — U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Heath, a member of the 377th Medical Group, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M, has been recognized as one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year. In addition, Heath was recently accepted into Officer Training School, marking a significant milestone in her military career.

Heath, who comes from a military family, credits her father and brother as her inspiration for joining the military. They are both Army veterans. When her father learned of her desire to continue the family legacy by enlisting in the U.S. Army, he gave her a piece of advice that set her on a path that led to her recent achievements.

"My dad, who is an Army veteran, said 'No, you're going to the Air Force.'” recalled Heath, “So it was honestly mostly family, but just wanting to be in the military in general, just kind of follow the family legacy," she shared.

Before enlisting at the age of 23, Heath earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Georgia Southern University. Her undergraduate education played a crucial role in her Air Force duties, especially during her time in the budget office, where she filled a GS-11 equivalent position for nine months, and also served as Flight Chief (E-7) for four months.

Heath's journey has not been without challenges. Juggling full-time work and completing an MBA from American Military University required dedication and time management.

"It definitely was stressful, working and then taking full-time classes," Heath recalled. "But AMU’s flexibility and understanding professors made it manageable."

Her drive to commission into the Medical Service Corps was one of her biggest motivations.

"My goal has always been to commission.” said Heath “I knew that the degree would help."

Heath's perseverance paid off when she learned of her commission into the Medical Service Corps during the same seven-day span she learned she was being recognized as one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

“I was shocked and excited.” stated Heath. ”But nervous as well. I want to make sure I meet the expectations of me moving forward and prove that I was the right choice for both.”

Mentorship has played a significant role in Heath's success. She acknowledges the impact of multiple mentors who have guided her professional development, leadership, and personal growth.

"I've had several mentors who showed me what it truly looks like to care for Airmen and your coworkers," said Heath.

Master Sergeant Sean Tomita is one of her biggest mentors. Tomita worked with Heath when he was the Healthcare Operations Senior Enlisted Leader in the 377th Medical Group. Tomita also worked with Heath as the Team Kirtland Top 3 President where he advised her in her role as the Team Kirtland Airmen Committed to Excellence club President.

“Senior Airman Heath truly epitomizes what each and every one of us as Airmen of the United States Air Force should strive to be,” stated Tomita “From the moment I met Senior Airman Heath I knew she was a special individual. Her selflessness, hard-work, and dedication to not only the mission, but to her peers, flight, squadron, group, and wing was simply amazing. As a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer, it gives me unbelievable pride that I was able to mentor and guide Senior Airman Heath in her journey as an enlisted member to a future officer in the Medical Service Corps.”

Heath's leadership style is rooted in servant leadership.

"If I'm going to ask you to do something,” stated Heath “I want to do it myself."

This approach has helped balance her responsibilities and foster a collaborative environment within her team.

Despite her accomplishments, Heath remains focused on the future. She hopes to be stationed overseas and aspires to be a dedicated and effective leader.

"I just want to be a good officer,” stated Heath. “I want to do right by everybody."

In addition to her professional achievements, Heath is actively involved in community service. She participates in homeless outreach programs through her church and built a supportive community around her passion for rock climbing.