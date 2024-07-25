NMCSD observes World Hepatitis Day by raising awareness on screening, treatment

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) observes World...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) observes World Hepatitis Day by raising awareness on screening and treatment, July 28, 2024. The first line of defense is your primary care manager who should guide you through obtaining a simple blood test for screening. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

With World Hepatitis Day observed on 28 July, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) needs your help managing and potentially curing forms of this treatable disease.



Although multiple different viruses can impact the liver, Hepatitis C is one of the most common types in the United States. Patients may not even know they are infected due to the lack of symptoms.



“Chronic hepatitis C has traditionally been a leading cause of chronic liver disease and liver transplants in the United States. Over the last decade, many new oral therapies have fundamentally changed the way we treat this disease – cure is now possible for most with just a few months of treatment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brett Sadowski, NMCSD gastroenterologist and Gastroenterology Fellowship program director. “We want to treat all our beneficiaries with this disease, including our younger population in order to prevent the development of complications. In the last few years, we have found that this younger group of patients has had one of the highest rates of infection.”



A Holmdel, N.J. native, Sadowski is both a graduate of the US Naval Academy and the Georgetown University School of Medicine.



“I went into Navy Medicine out of the academy because together with my mentors, I felt that (the medicine) community was the best way for me to use my skillset to serve the Nation’s interest,” shared Sadowski.



To Sadowski, the liver is a fascinating and essential organ that so much of the human body depends on for healthy living.



“The liver performs many vital functions critical to living healthy lives, but it can be damaged by multiple causes, including viral hepatitis. With the advent of today's treatments, we can help prevent patients from the complications of chronic liver disease, including cirrhosis and liver cancer,” added Sadowski.



Sadowski points out that all adults should be screened for chronic hepatitis C and B, even if they previously received vaccination for viral hepatitis. Prior vaccination generally provides protection against some forms of viral hepatitis, but not for hepatitis C.



“Most patients require a one-time screening test, but if a patient has certain risk factors for exposure, such as receiving tattoos with non-sterile instruments or certain sexual contact, then repeat screening may be required,” explained Sadowski.



The first line of defense is your primary care manager who should guide you through obtaining a simple blood test for screening.



According to Sadowski, we are living in an interesting time in terms of medical advancement and the sustainment of a healthy liver.



“I pursued gastroenterology because it is the speciality at the crossroads of medicine and surgery with the expectation that you build cognitive and procedural expertise to serve the needs of our patients,” said Sadowski. “Being a fellowship program director affords me the opportunity to help force generate the next line of sub-specialists.”



