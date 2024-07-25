Homefront Players at Beaty Theater announce auditions and 2024-2025 season schedule

Courtesy Photo | Homefront Players will perform four plays during the 2024-2025, with auditions for two...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Homefront Players will perform four plays during the 2024-2025, with auditions for two musicals taking place simultaneously in August. All plays will be performed at the Beaty Theater, 4300 Sustainment Drive, Fort Gregg-Adams. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Homefront Players will perform four plays during the 2024-2025, with auditions for two musicals taking place simultaneously in August.

All productions will be performed at the Beaty Theater, 4300 Sustainment Drive, Fort Gregg-Adams.



The season opener "A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline" is a tribute and celebration to the life, spirit and enduring music of Virginia Native and American Legend, Patsy Cline. Shannon Gibson Brown reprises her role in this tribute show which played to sold out houses during its original run in 2016. The musical traces Patsy’s life through a tribute show by a local radio DJ in her hometown, Winchester, and features musical numbers made popular by Cline and the Gospel Group, The Jornanaires. Featuring Patsy’s most popular songs including hits as "I Fall to Pieces," "There He Goes," "Walking after Midnight," "Sweet Dreams" and the number one jukebox play in the world, "Crazy." "A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline" blends theatre and music into a magical evening that audiences of all ages will enjoy. Performance dates are September 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 at 8 p.m., and September 8, 15, 22, 29 at 3 p.m.



The second offering of the season, "Legally Blonde," tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend, Warner. She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial. Based on the popular movie of the same name, this high energy musical incorporates lively pop styled music and energetic dance numbers to reach the climax when Elle manages to defy her critics’ expectations while staying true to herself. "Legally Blonde" received seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk nominations including for Best Musical. Performance dates are November 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23 at 8 p.m.; and November 10, 17, 24 at 3 p.m.



The third production is The Odd Couple. Neil Simon’s revision of his hugely successful play, "The Odd Couple," sees his original lead characters transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger. Where Olive is messy, untidy, and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy, and obsessed with hygiene. Olive’s easy-going outlook on life clashes with Florence's highly strung neurotic tendencies, test their friendship to the limit. Performance dates are February 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 at 8 p.m.; and February 9, 16, 23 at 3 p.m.



The Playhouse closes out the season with "South Pacific,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Pulitzer Prize winning musical based on James Michener’s Pulitzer Prize award winning Tales of the South Pacific. With a book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan, and a timeless score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the musical follows the Romantic stories of two Americans, Nellie Forbush and Joe Cable. The story finds them stationed on a South Pacific Island and unfolds as they struggle with how their lives and relationships are affected by both World War II and their own prejudices. Winner of ten Tony awards including 1950’s Best Musical, Sputh Pacific is considered by many as Rodgers and Hammerstein’s finest musical. Highlighted in the score are such musical theater classics as "Some Enchanted Evening," "Younger Than Springtime," "Bali Ha'i," "There is "Nothin' Like A Dame" and "A Wonderful Guy." Performance dates May 2, 3 9, 10, 16, 17 at 8 p.m.; and May 4, 11, 18 at 3 p.m.



Season tickets are available for the Main Stage productions for $60.00 for all four shows. For further information or to subscribe, please call the box office at (804) 720-0163.





Auditions for Legally Blonde and South Pacific



The theater group will hold double auditions Aug. 18-20 for its productions of Legally Blonde and South Pacific. Legally Blonde will run weekends Nov. 8-24, and South Pacific will run weekends May 2-18.

For Legally Blonde, director Amy Holland, choreographer Kate Belleman and Musical Director, Zac Fortune are seeking a company of strong singers, dancers and actors for principal and ensemble roles. However, the roles of Bruiser and Rufus have been pre-cast. Callbacks for Legally Blonde will be held Aug. 21-22. Rehearsals begin Sept. 3 for the Nov. 8 opening.



For South Pacific, director Frank Foster seeks a diverse cast of strong singers and actors for all principal and ensemble roles. Auditions are also Aug. 18-20. but callbacks will be held at a later date. Rehearsals are to begin in March 2025 for the May 2 opening.



Auditions will be held in batches. Those auditioning must sign up for a batch and be prepared to stay for a full hour.



https://www.signupgenius.com/go/40908BACAAB9-50410056-legally. Also, arrive 15-20 minutes ahead of the scheduled batch to fill out paperwork.



Those auditioning should prepare to sing 32-bars of their choice. Please bring sheet music in the correct key (accompanist will be provided) and be dressed for movement.



If you are unable to attend but would like to submit a virtual audition, please contact the Homefront Players via direct message on either Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/homefrontplayers/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/homefrontplayers/).



Please refer to the Signup Genius for a detailed casting breakdown. No performers paid.



All attending will need to have access to Fort Gregg-Adams. Please call (804) 720-0163 to get processed for entry on the base.