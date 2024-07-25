Corps of Engineers extends comment period on its draft Wisconsin Line 5 combined decision document

ST. PAUL, Minn. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is extending the public comment period on its draft Wisconsin Line 5 combined decision document to Aug. 30.



The Corps is extending the comment period to ensure the public has sufficient time to review updated information on the Corps’ website and provide comments regarding the Corps’ federal action. A list of updated content is available at: Public Notice Line 5 WI Second Time Extension. The original comment period was scheduled to end July 5, but was subsequently extended to Aug. 4. No further changes or updates to the document or its appendices are expected prior to closure of the public comment period on Aug. 30.



The draft document incorporates a draft Environmental Assessment, 404(b)(1) guidelines analysis and public interest review into a single document. It, along with additional information on the project, is available at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Enbridge_Line5-WI.



Written comments may be submitted electronically at: CEMVP-WiL5R-CDD-Comments@usace.army.mil or by mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Regulatory Division, Attn: Enbridge Line 5, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul, MN 55101.



The Corps will consider all written and verbal comments in making its decision.



Corps authorization for activities needed to construct the proposed Line 5 relocation project is required pursuant to two statutory authorities. Under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, the Corps regulates discharges of dredged or fill material into waters of the U.S. Under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899, the Corps regulates work in, under, and above navigable waters of the U.S.



