Continuing the tradition: Ceremony welcomes new inductees into the NCO Corps

FORT MCCLELLAN, Ala. – U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 81st Readiness Division, the 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element and the 300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment gathered to celebrate newly promoted Soldiers with a Noncommissioned Officers Induction Ceremony during their annual Vulcan Forge training exercise, at Fort McClellan, April 12, 2024.



This ceremony served as an opportunity for the 81st RD to honor those who have joined the corps and be recognized for their commitment to the U.S. Army Reserve and the NCO Corps.



A portion of the ceremony included senior and junior noncommissioned officers performing symbolic presentations. For example, Staff Sgt. Tamara Scott, 81st RD, lit three candles, each a different color signifying different values that NCOs uphold. A red candle symbolizes courage and strength, white for purity and commitment, and blue for valor and pride.



Each inductee joined Command Sgt. Major Ryan Matson, 314th TPASE, and Command Sgt. Major Renee Smith, 81st RD, Mission Command Support Group, to receive a certificate of induction and pass through the saber arch signifying their transition into leadership roles.



“Being a part of the NCO induction ceremony was a great experience that gave me a deeper understanding on how serious my role as a noncommissioned officer is,” said Sgt. Quinn Huguley, a chaplain’s assistant assigned to the 104th Chaplain Detachment within the 81st RD.



Once inductees returned to their seats, every NCO in attendance recited the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer as one, written by Sgt. 1st Class Earle Brigham in 1973. He wrote the creed with the goal of “giving NCOs a yardstick by which to measure themselves.” Though it has been rewritten and revised numerous times, the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer is still recited, and its values often portrayed throughout day-to-day military operations.



Smith and Matson closed the ceremony by telling the class of inductees what being a leader means to them.



“Above all, to me personally, an NCO cares,” said Matson. “An NCO cares about the organization they’re in and is a mentor to the people within that organization. They make it happen.”



After the ceremony concluded, the newly inducted NCOs took the time to celebrate their new leadership roles in the U.S. Army Reserve with the NCOs in attendance and invited officers.