Vice Mayor of Naples Visits U.S. Naval Support Activity in Italy

NAPLES, Italy – Vice Mayor of the City of Naples, Italy, Laura Lieto, concludes a scheduled visit to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Support Site Jul. 25.



Accompanied by NSA Naples Commanding Officer, Capt. John Randazzo and the U.S. Consul General in Naples, Tracy Roberts-Pounds, the visit offered Lieto an opportunity to engage with installation residents, service members, Department of Defense employees, and local Italian staff working on the installation.



The visit provided Lieto a chance to experience what life is like onboard NSA Naples. She toured many of the base’s quality-of-life facilities including the Child Development Center, movie theater, and the hospital. Seeing the day-to-day experiences of service members and their families gave Lieto a chance to understand the unique mission that our Sailors carry out in support of the forward-deployed Fleet and how the base provides support to their families.



‘’I feel honored to be given the great opportunity to visit the U.S Naval Support Activity,” said Vice Mayor Lieto. “I would like to thank NSA Naples Commanding Officer, Capt. John Randazzo and U.S. Consul General in Naples, Tracy Roberts-Pounds. NSA Naples is an operational base of growing strategic importance in the area, and its facilities strengthen bonds between communities. Through its presence here, NSA Naples fosters encounter, dialogue and mutual enrichment."



In March, Lieto visited NSA Naples' Capodichino installation to coordinate on urbanization projects in the local area. On that occasion, NSA leadership extended an invitation to Lieto to visit the NSA Support Site in Gricignano. This latest visit will add more context to those discussions.



“Vice Mayor Lieto’s hospitality and support to our mission here is something that I’m especially thankful for,” said Randazzo. “As guests in Naples, we are committed to continue fostering the strong partnership between the United States and our host nation and ally, Italy.”



With approximately 80% of the American military community stationed in Naples residing off base, cultural exchange with the Neapolitan community is part of daily life. “American families and Napoli resident interaction not only enhances mutual understanding but also strengthens community ties, making Naples a vibrant place for everyone involved,” said John Lenz, NSA Naples fleet and family readiness director.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



For more information about NSA Naples, visit our website: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSA-Naples/



Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NSANaples



Follow us on Instagram at @NSANaples

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 14:13 Story ID: 477256 Location: IT Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Mayor of Naples Visits U.S. Naval Support Activity in Italy, by Josephine Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.